10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $365.00 $30.2K 15.6K 54.5K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.50 $32.0K 29.1K 4.6K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $30.00 $39.8K 95 762 GME PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $35.00 $43.8K 1.4K 592 CVNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $460.00 $58.2K 40 553 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $120.00 $31.7K 5.2K 339 EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $160.00 $277.0K 20 286 SONO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $38.6K 326 271 MCD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $310.00 $69.6K 1.7K 205 ULTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $390.00 $25.2K 110 144

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $365.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 15682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54585 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $16.0 per contract. There were 29118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4656 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 95 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 762 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 233 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $895.0 per contract. There were 1442 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 592 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 233 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.2K, with a price of $2427.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 553 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 233 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 5225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $277.0K, with a price of $2215.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SONO (NASDAQ:SONO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 233 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 184 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 271 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD (NYSE:MCD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 162 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ULTA (NASDAQ:ULTA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

