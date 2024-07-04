10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/05/24 $250.00 $40.9K 21.8K 243.5K GM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/12/24 $47.00 $25.0K 572 2.8K ZK CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $22.50 $27.5K 394 2.0K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $34.00 $1.6 million 275 1.3K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $190.00 $180.1K 2.7K 822 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $62.00 $26.5K 1.1K 700 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $19.00 $25.7K 1.4K 413 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $152.50 $39.8K 327 122 HZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $25.00 $68.0K 138 100 MMYT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $90.00 $31.8K 218 32

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 146 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 21826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 243517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 432 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2886 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZK (NYSE:ZK), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 2217 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.6 million, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.1K, with a price of $1126.0 per contract. There were 2772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 1195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 169 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 161 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 1443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 183 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HZO (NYSE:HZO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 106 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MMYT (NASDAQ:MMYT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 134 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.