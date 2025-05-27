10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $360.00 $196.4K 11.9K 100.5K NIO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.50 $284.9K 54.0K 10.0K ANF PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $55.00 $560.0K 286 3.0K GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $125.00 $38.8K 46.3K 2.4K CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/06/25 $265.00 $94.2K 137 1.0K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $150.00 $31.0K 4.1K 582 PLAY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $32.00 $57.5K 92 361 MLCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.00 $46.5K 1.3K 300 HD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $375.00 $245.3K 666 152 GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $40.00 $36.9K 976 102

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $196.4K, with a price of $977.0 per contract. There were 11940 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100558 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 598 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $284.9K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 54052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 234 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $560.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 234 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 166 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 46364 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 6, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.2K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1037 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 387 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 4114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLAY (NASDAQ:PLAY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 311 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.5K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MLCO (NASDAQ:MLCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 1313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 178 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $375.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $245.3K, with a price of $2455.0 per contract. There were 666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 598 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $369.0 per contract. There were 976 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

