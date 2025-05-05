10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $280.00 $27.2K 5.5K 53.9K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $185.00 $38.6K 5.3K 12.2K CMG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $45.00 $309.8K 0 8.0K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $50.00 $31.7K 23.5K 663 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $34.00 $96.9K 420 404 NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $60.00 $31.5K 4.3K 368 PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $115.00 $110.6K 1 144 DASH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $210.00 $32.4K 3.8K 107 CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $240.00 $39.5K 300 80 LULU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $275.00 $36.1K 260 61

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 5504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53957 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 5352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 6298 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $309.8K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 481 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 23584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 663 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 137 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 213 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.9K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 404 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 409 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $985.0 per contract. There were 4335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 129 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.6K, with a price of $858.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 46 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 3849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $3955.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $1096.0 per contract. There were 260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

