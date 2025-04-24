10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $250.00 $30.5K 11.9K 86.1K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $185.00 $35.1K 1.5K 3.4K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $10.00 $31.0K 23.6K 3.4K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $17.50 $32.6K 20.7K 1.8K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $130.00 $25.0K 22.4K 1.2K GRPN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $25.00 $30.8K 422 414 CPNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $25.00 $104.3K 701 363 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $60.00 $69.7K 3.6K 272 VFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/23/25 $11.50 $28.4K 0 200 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $80.00 $31.8K 857 122

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 11932 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 52 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 1556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on May 9, 2025. Parties traded 621 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 23661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 148 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 517 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 20764 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1893 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 22467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GRPN (NASDAQ:GRPN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 330 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 348 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.3K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 113 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.7K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 3678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VFC (NYSE:VFC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on May 23, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

