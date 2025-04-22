10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $180.00 $49.3K 17.9K 29.4K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.50 $36.1K 28.8K 16.0K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $237.50 $27.4K 1.4K 10.5K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $60.00 $26.3K 6.0K 3.2K EAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $140.00 $28.2K 6.7K 2.1K CPNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $22.00 $26.4K 24 390 RH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $100.00 $323.2K 34 97 HD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/09/25 $340.00 $35.2K 51 21 LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $230.00 $46.6K 489 20 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $4450.00 $510.4K 2 18

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 498 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.3K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 17900 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 633 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 623 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 28831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $237.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $1370.0 per contract. There were 1442 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 6080 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3225 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EAT (NYSE:EAT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 6703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 213 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RH (NYSE:RH), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $323.2K, with a price of $8080.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 17 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $1760.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW (NYSE:LOW), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 150 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $2330.0 per contract. There were 489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 241 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $4450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $510.4K, with a price of $63890.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

