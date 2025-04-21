10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $225.00 $25.9K 6.4K 40.3K CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $250.00 $124.6K 15.1K 8.2K NIO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.00 $174.0K 26.8K 2.0K GT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.00 $65.0K 4.3K 1.1K NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.00 $36.7K 1.2K 300 NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $65.00 $30.0K 1.6K 208 CMG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $44.00 $39.4K 159 188 GPC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $110.00 $38.4K 42 51 RH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $125.00 $67.5K 0 31 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $105.00 $25.8K 1.6K 20

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 25, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $1295.0 per contract. There were 6425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 2352 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.6K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 15167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 634 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $174.0K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 26827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GT (NASDAQ:GT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 88 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 4354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 634 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 1263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 333 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $1430.0 per contract. There were 1671 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 2, 2025. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $318.0 per contract. There were 159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPC (NYSE:GPC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RH (NYSE:RH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 242 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $2330.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 151 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $1520.0 per contract. There were 1639 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BABA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Feb 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BABA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.