10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $240.00 $31.4K 7.7K 117.4K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/25/25 $110.00 $26.3K 2.8K 3.6K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $180.00 $86.0K 6.7K 1.5K PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $100.00 $523.1K 15.9K 772 GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $117.0K 11.6K 602 CMG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $48.00 $37.4K 460 390 DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $34.00 $27.7K 414 244 TCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $50.00 $165.4K 806 193 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $4300.00 $245.0K 1 10 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $2300.00 $27.2K 20 8

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 252 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 7704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 2852 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 28 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 151 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 6798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 465 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $523.1K, with a price of $1125.0 per contract. There were 15908 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 772 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 273 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 11604 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG (NYSE:CMG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TCOM (NASDAQ:TCOM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 827 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.4K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 806 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BKNG (NASDAQ:BKNG), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 426 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $4300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $245.0K, with a price of $49000.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MELI (NASDAQ:MELI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 2 contract(s) at a $2300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $13600.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.