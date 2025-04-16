10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $240.00 $41.3K 16.3K 64.8K XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $15.00 $41.1K 865 2.7K JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $35.00 $49.7K 2.5K 1.6K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.00 $97.5K 6.8K 937 GAP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $17.00 $88.5K 4.6K 402 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $108.00 $28.4K 804 340 DUOL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $230.00 $102.5K 89 220 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $75.00 $32.1K 118 88 ETSY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $45.00 $30.9K 2.9K 78 PDD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $95.00 $28.9K 4.0K 73

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 151 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $273.0 per contract. There were 16331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64895 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 865 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2783 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 2560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 668 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $97.5K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 6848 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 937 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GAP (NYSE:GAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 30 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 397 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.5K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 4643 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 74 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DUOL (NASDAQ:DUOL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.5K, with a price of $10250.0 per contract. There were 89 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 156 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 88 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY (NASDAQ:ETSY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 275 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $815.0 per contract. There were 2943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 275 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $1525.0 per contract. There were 4096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

