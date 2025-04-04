10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/10/24 $180.00 $37.7K 12.2K 66.4K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $12.00 $67.2K 3.6K 9.7K CPNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/10/24 $23.50 $51.6K 2.0K 2.6K LCID PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.50 $25.4K 258 2.4K CVNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $115.00 $1.2 million 485 1.4K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $55.00 $63.7K 2.8K 1.3K SONO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $17.50 $91.5K 1.1K 1.3K LAZR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.50 $31.4K 1.6K 706 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $85.00 $29.2K 8.8K 510 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $190.00 $62.8K 6.1K 471

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 329 day(s) on May 10, 2024. Parties traded 151 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 12259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66462 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 322 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1430 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.2K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 3654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 329 day(s) on May 10, 2024. This event was a transfer of 629 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 2093 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2658 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 140 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 942 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 287 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 1200 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $1011.0 per contract. There were 485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 196 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1326 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.7K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 2807 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SONO (NASDAQ:SONO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 322 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 795 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.5K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 1156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1338 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LAZR (NASDAQ:LAZR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 231 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 605 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 1640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 259 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 8886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $2165.0 per contract. There were 6142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

