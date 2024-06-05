10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/07/24 $30.00 $29.0K 17.1K 38.4K MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $262.50 $47.8K 137 11.0K TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $180.00 $26.1K 43.2K 1.9K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $5.00 $37.8K 24.6K 1.2K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $38.00 $33.7K 2.5K 473 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $160.00 $46.7K 1.6K 376 NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $65.2K 483 300 NKE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $95.00 $54.5K 666 250 SG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $36.00 $42.9K 14 208 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $300.00 $60.3K 3.8K 177

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 137 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 17117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38410 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD (NYSE:MCD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $262.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11096 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $1047.0 per contract. There were 43240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 728 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 24697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 124 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 2535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 226 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $1335.0 per contract. There were 1697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 590 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.2K, with a price of $437.0 per contract. There were 483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 380 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.5K, with a price of $1212.0 per contract. There were 666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SG (NYSE:SG), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 179 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.9K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.3K, with a price of $2010.0 per contract. There were 3846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

