10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/07/24 $177.50 $25.6K 7.8K 9.8K GME CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $30.00 $31.0K 22.5K 6.2K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $182.50 $59.2K 17.0K 1.5K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $85.00 $46.8K 3.4K 946 AAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $60.00 $28.2K 1.5K 652 F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $9.82 $47.0K 5.4K 496 TAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $72.0K 232 304 CAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/07/24 $86.00 $25.0K 264 295 FIVE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $145.00 $82.6K 293 222 MCD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $260.00 $382.9K 73 200

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 7, 2024. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $427.0 per contract. There were 7856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9899 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 17 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 57 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $543.0 per contract. There were 22571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 17089 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 132 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 3483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 946 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAP (NYSE:AAP), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 115 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 1505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 927 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 346 contract(s) at a $9.82 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 5464 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 496 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 591 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 7, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $86.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIVE (NASDAQ:FIVE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 172 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.6K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCD (NYSE:MCD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 591 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $382.9K, with a price of $1915.0 per contract. There were 73 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

