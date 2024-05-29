10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/31/24 $177.50 $47.6K 10.8K 90.4K DKS PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $170.00 $186.4K 5.4K 5.1K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $85.00 $39.3K 2.9K 3.7K PENN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $17.50 $39.3K 13.1K 3.4K W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $50.00 $55.1K 79 1.5K JD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/07/24 $30.00 $39.6K 265 1.0K CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $80.00 $25.1K 849 717 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $175.00 $39.0K 639 613 BOOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $110.00 $74.3K 655 500 GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $20.00 $85.0K 8.2K 358

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 10839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKS (NYSE:DKS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 4144 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $186.4K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 5456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on June 14, 2024. This event was a transfer of 530 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 2936 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3776 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2187 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $18.0 per contract. There were 13136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W (NYSE:W), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $985.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on June 7, 2024. This event was a transfer of 650 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 639 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BOOT (NYSE:BOOT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 338 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 88 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.3K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.0K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 8209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.