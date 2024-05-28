10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $75.00 $25.3K 4.4K 1.3K TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $185.00 $29.6K 8.7K 534 DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $25.00 $78.0K 125 366 AAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $100.00 $48.6K 1.4K 301 LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $215.00 $30.2K 67 287 PDD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $150.00 $27.3K 1.5K 207 TCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $50.00 $40.9K 165 203 ANF PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $130.00 $74.9K 471 126 DKS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $195.00 $27.0K 1.2K 66 CVNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/07/24 $120.00 $48.4K 20 60

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 4499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 8758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAP (NYSE:AAP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 115 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 1402 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW (NYSE:LOW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 171 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $1091.0 per contract. There were 1569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TCOM (NASDAQ:TCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.9K, with a price of $1190.0 per contract. There were 471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKS (NYSE:DKS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 1293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $1613.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

