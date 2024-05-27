10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $200.00 $49.7K 19.3K 4.7K GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $19.50 $73.5K 2.1K 3.7K LI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/24/24 $20.00 $66.1K 2.5K 2.6K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/28/24 $170.00 $61.0K 200 2.4K ROST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $142.00 $41.8K 10 1.5K TOL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $125.00 $37.6K 253 143 WHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $90.00 $34.5K 279 122 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $3140.00 $99.5K 35 112 JD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/31/24 $35.00 $26.7K 970 100 MAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $260.00 $39.0K 388 75

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 19320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4709 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $19.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 2180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3777 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1838 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.1K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 2599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2667 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on June 28, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROST (NASDAQ:ROST), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 380 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TOL (NYSE:TOL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WHR (NYSE:WHR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 81 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $3140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.5K, with a price of $2550.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 57 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAR (NASDAQ:MAR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 144 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75 contract(s) were bought and sold.

