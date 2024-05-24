10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $177.50 $65.1K 20.1K 138.8K BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $95.00 $75.4K 4.5K 6.0K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/07/24 $44.50 $255.0K 196 5.0K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $170.00 $89.6K 14.1K 4.6K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $4.00 $42.0K 21.8K 4.2K JMIA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/14/24 $8.00 $27.6K 213 3.0K EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/31/24 $115.00 $45.0K 387 2.5K BNED PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $0.50 $38.8K 26.2K 2.2K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $31.00 $29.2K 7.5K 1.2K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $25.00 $25.0K 22.6K 1.2K

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 334 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.1K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 20176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 138851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 238 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.4K, with a price of $539.0 per contract. There were 4597 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 7, 2024. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $44.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $255.0K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.6K, with a price of $256.0 per contract. There were 14130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4693 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $14.0 per contract. There were 21868 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JMIA (NYSE:JMIA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on June 14, 2024. Parties traded 988 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $29.0 per contract. There were 213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $18.0 per contract. There were 387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BNED (NYSE:BNED), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 1295 contract(s) at a $0.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 26235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 268 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 7558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 22641 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

