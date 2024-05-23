10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $177.50 $53.2K 24.1K 80.9K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $20.00 $44.1K 100.0K 9.5K CZR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $40.00 $4.1 million 7.5K 7.1K NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $85.00 $31.4K 7.3K 3.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $190.00 $44.1K 2.9K 1.6K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $90.00 $25.4K 5.2K 634 LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $210.00 $27.6K 10.7K 513 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/07/24 $112.00 $56.9K 10 277 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $270.00 $60.1K 1.4K 276 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $210.00 $30.0K 654 218

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $213.0 per contract. There were 24163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80966 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 100057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 939 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 4776 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $4.1 million, with a price of $865.0 per contract. There were 7522 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 7386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on June 14, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 2983 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 5236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW (NYSE:LOW), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 221 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 10723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on June 7, 2024. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $112.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.9K, with a price of $518.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 176 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 194 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.1K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 239 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

