10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FFIE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $4.00 $32.9K 0 35.4K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $85.00 $68.3K 36.8K 21.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $200.00 $66.2K 60.5K 4.2K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $62.50 $68.3K 2.3K 1.2K VFS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $10.00 $30.5K 52 503 HGV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $45.00 $34.5K 12 496 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $94.00 $81.5K 1.5K 438 XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $9.00 $51.2K 3.9K 246 GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $27.00 $125.0K 0 210 FIVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $165.00 $56.3K 84 64

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For FFIE (NASDAQ:FFIE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 604 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 159 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.3K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 36838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 612 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.2K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 60549 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 246 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1200 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.3K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 2318 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VFS (NASDAQ:VFS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $624.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 503 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HGV (NYSE:HGV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 493 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 496 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $94.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.5K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 1578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 438 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 245 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 3944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIVE (NASDAQ:FIVE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 183 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 84 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

