10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $185.00 $71.6K 31.3K 187.1K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $40.00 $28.6K 2.3K 20.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $185.00 $32.1K 4.2K 17.2K NIO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $10.00 $25.3K 114.2K 14.3K TCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $65.00 $350.0K 2 7.5K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $10.00 $40.0K 42.1K 5.8K CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $145.00 $244.0K 670 1.6K ASO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $57.50 $220.0K 200 1.1K W CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $95.00 $820.0K 1.1K 1.0K PENN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.50 $58.9K 2.7K 530

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2757 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.6K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 31334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 187175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $457.0 per contract. There were 2313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20658 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on May 24, 2024. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 4282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 247 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 550 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 114227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TCOM (NASDAQ:TCOM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 401 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $350.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $41.0 per contract. There were 42151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5874 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $244.0K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 670 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASO (NASDAQ:ASO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 37 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $220.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For W (NYSE:W), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 247 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $820.0K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 1128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 247 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 479 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.9K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 2782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

