10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $630.00 $90.0K 1.4K 7.0K EA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $145.00 $30.7K 5.4K 1.9K NFLX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $980.00 $26.9K 128 1.2K BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $97.00 $34.1K 695 663 GOOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $49.0K 9.5K 350 GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $230.00 $25.0K 553 287 TTD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $60.00 $26.9K 1.8K 213 CCOI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $65.00 $36.0K 0 162 SATS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $30.00 $29.5K 0 73 RDDT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $115.00 $30.1K 12 27

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding META (NASDAQ:META), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $630.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 1449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7088 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EA (NASDAQ:EA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 5485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $980.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $772.0 per contract. There were 128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1297 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $379.0 per contract. There were 695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 663 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 297 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $985.0 per contract. There were 9574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 661 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $6250.0 per contract. There were 553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 1882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCOI (NASDAQ:CCOI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 115 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SATS (NASDAQ:SATS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 73 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RDDT (NYSE:RDDT), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 450 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $3018.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

