10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $25.00 $38.1K 1.2K 6.4K GOOGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $175.00 $33.5K 356 4.9K RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $60.00 $126.7K 3.9K 4.5K DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $115.00 $101.0K 15.6K 1.6K BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $100.00 $35.7K 10.9K 1.1K ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $95.9K 7.6K 1.1K NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $985.00 $34.8K 713 713 TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $270.00 $85.5K 238 174 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $655.00 $26.3K 11 134 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $80.00 $62.5K 1.3K 94

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 6246 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $6.0 per contract. There were 1207 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6451 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4921 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 206 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.7K, with a price of $905.0 per contract. There were 3923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.0K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 15664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 10920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 325 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.9K, with a price of $476.0 per contract. There were 7658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $985.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $2325.0 per contract. There were 713 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMUS (NASDAQ:TMUS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 93 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.5K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding META (NASDAQ:META), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $655.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $2630.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 325 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 1305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

