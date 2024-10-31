10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $172.50 $50.8K 6.0K 9.5K DJT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $35.00 $35.6K 4.4K 9.2K META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $580.00 $855.9K 6.0K 4.1K GOOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $180.00 $26.8K 15.7K 3.1K FYBR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $37.50 $104.0K 17.5K 3.0K ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $60.00 $48.1K 28 951 DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $80.00 $356.0K 7.2K 800 PINS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $25.00 $51.7K 20.5K 752 ASTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $25.00 $60.0K 19.3K 716 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $95.00 $34.9K 1.0K 596

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 422 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 6047 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DJT (NASDAQ:DJT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 4429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding META (NASDAQ:META), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 710 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 64 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $855.9K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 6075 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 149 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 15707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FYBR (NASDAQ:FYBR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 2973 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 17528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 351 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $1069.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 951 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 442 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $356.0K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 7278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 78 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 20572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 752 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 19338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 1094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

