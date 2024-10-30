10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $180.00 $38.9K 31.4K 73.4K DJT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $40.00 $209.6K 7.8K 27.8K GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $180.00 $41.3K 12.1K 21.8K META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $600.00 $48.2K 7.0K 9.5K RDDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $111.00 $33.6K 0 6.3K ROKU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $80.00 $29.7K 3.6K 5.7K VZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $40.00 $35.8K 4.8K 1.2K TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $200.00 $54.8K 955 485 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $105.00 $35.0K 1.0K 119 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $80.7K 1.5K 50

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 31465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DJT (NASDAQ:DJT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 57 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $209.6K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 7847 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27858 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 12158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding META (NASDAQ:META), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $2300.0 per contract. There were 7039 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RDDT (NYSE:RDDT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 153 contract(s) at a $111.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $596.0 per contract. There were 3650 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5710 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ (NYSE:VZ), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 142 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 249 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 4841 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1297 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMUS (NASDAQ:TMUS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $2490.0 per contract. There were 955 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 233 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 1043 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 443 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.7K, with a price of $1615.0 per contract. There were 1556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

