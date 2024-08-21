10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SIRI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/13/24 $3.50 $80.0K 16.8K 26.2K META PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/23/24 $530.00 $56.2K 1.5K 8.9K DJT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $25.00 $25.7K 742 4.9K GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $150.00 $161.2K 6.8K 2.2K PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $33.00 $32.7K 1.9K 1.3K ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $35.00 $26.6K 409 508 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $52.50 $68.9K 164 399 LUMN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $7.00 $33.0K 0 300 TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $190.00 $49.0K 382 206 TDS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $15.00 $67.8K 102 115

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For SIRI (NASDAQ:SIRI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $16.0 per contract. There were 16839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META (NASDAQ:META), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $530.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 1569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DJT (NASDAQ:DJT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 148 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4993 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 212 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.2K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 6829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PINS (NYSE:PINS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 86 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 1987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 409 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RDDT (NYSE:RDDT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.9K, with a price of $689.0 per contract. There were 164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUMN (NYSE:LUMN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 239 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTWO (NASDAQ:TTWO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 149 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDS (NYSE:TDS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.8K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 102 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.