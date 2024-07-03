10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SIRI PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/05/24 $4.00 $170.9K 10.0K 5.0K PARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $12.00 $70.0K 74 3.7K LSXMK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $30.00 $36.9K 4.2K 1.6K GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $190.00 $86.0K 2.3K 702 META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $440.00 $35.9K 1.0K 111 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $100.00 $26.1K 8.8K 79 ROKU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $101.0K 1.2K 51 GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $150.00 $40.7K 1.0K 1 DJT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $28.00 $54.0K 1 0 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $37.50 $106.0K 838 0

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SIRI (NASDAQ:SIRI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.9K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 10048 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PARA (NASDAQ:PARA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LSXMK (NASDAQ:LSXMK), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $738.0 per contract. There were 4227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 172 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 2325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding META (NASDAQ:META), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $7188.0 per contract. There were 1020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 94 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 8836 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 562 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.0K, with a price of $2020.0 per contract. There were 1285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $4070.0 per contract. There were 1060 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DJT (NASDAQ:DJT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 562 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.0K, with a price of $1060.0 per contract. There were 838 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

