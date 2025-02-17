10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $740.00 $25.6K 2.8K 13.6K TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $80.00 $28.5K 4.1K 7.6K ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $30.00 $60.0K 11.4K 4.7K GOOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $185.00 $26.0K 3.1K 3.4K ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $95.00 $40.8K 2.3K 3.3K DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $31.00 $35.4K 1.5K 446 TTWO PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $210.00 $28.0K 516 153 EDR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $35.00 $33.9K 20.2K 152 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $135.00 $30.9K 0 61 TMUS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $350.00 $79.0K 24 32

• Regarding META (NASDAQ:META), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $740.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 2819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 184 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 4118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7666 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 11463 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 14, 2025. Parties traded 130 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 3145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 2332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DJT (NASDAQ:DJT), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 1521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTWO (NASDAQ:TTWO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EDR (NYSE:EDR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 88 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 20220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on March 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMUS (NASDAQ:TMUS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 88 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $7904.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

