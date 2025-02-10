10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/28/25 $20.00 $119.2K 308 3.1K ZI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $12.50 $344.9K 1.5K 2.5K EA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $125.00 $50.7K 5.4K 1.5K TKO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $180.00 $33.1K 241 700 META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $720.00 $102.6K 362 356 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $120.00 $30.9K 1.0K 247 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1030.00 $36.5K 657 201 GOOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $34.1K 6.5K 158 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $170.00 $49.5K 188 77 ROKU CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/14/25 $80.00 $115.0K 1.3K 18

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.2K, with a price of $1192.0 per contract. There were 308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZI (NASDAQ:ZI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 312 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $344.9K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 1532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EA (NASDAQ:EA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1450 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 5485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TKO (NYSE:TKO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META (NASDAQ:META), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.6K, with a price of $3539.0 per contract. There were 362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 149 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 1020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $1030.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $3650.0 per contract. There were 657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 340 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $1895.0 per contract. There were 6503 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 14, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 14, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.0K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 1332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

