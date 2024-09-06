10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $500.00 $36.7K 4.5K 10.3K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $157.50 $34.3K 1.1K 5.3K SIRI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.00 $43.8K 3.2K 4.3K RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $42.50 $25.2K 414 4.1K ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $29.50 $78.3K 147 3.7K CMCSA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $42.50 $87.5K 4.4K 2.5K PARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $111.1K 19.9K 2.0K TTWO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $165.00 $46.8K 37 1.8K VZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $43.00 $44.2K 13.5K 1.4K DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $93.00 $25.2K 1.0K 364

• For META (NASDAQ:META), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 4526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 637 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 1110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIRI (NASDAQ:SIRI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 1900 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $23.0 per contract. There were 3298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 364 contract(s) at a $29.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.3K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3701 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.5K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 4484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PARA (NASDAQ:PARA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 133 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 1950 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.1K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 19919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTWO (NASDAQ:TTWO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1800 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1818 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ (NYSE:VZ), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 1300 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $34.0 per contract. There were 13592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $93.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 1041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

