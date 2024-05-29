10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/31/24 $477.50 $25.2K 2.1K 4.0K ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $7.50 $52.8K 357 2.9K SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $15.00 $39.8K 13.2K 1.2K GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $160.00 $109.0K 9.8K 1.1K DIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $100.00 $202.5K 2.4K 620 NFLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/07/24 $660.00 $67.6K 17 614 DJT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $40.00 $38.1K 1.3K 458 PARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.50 $64.5K 19.7K 401 TTWO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $170.00 $183.7K 324 354 BILI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $14.00 $29.8K 2.7K 275

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding META (NASDAQ:META), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $477.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 2149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 619 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2925 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 886 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 13224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.0K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 9871 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 114 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.5K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 2497 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 620 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $660.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.6K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 614 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DJT (NASDAQ:DJT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 142 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $1895.0 per contract. There were 1314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PARA (NASDAQ:PARA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 233 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.5K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 19708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTWO (NASDAQ:TTWO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 114 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $183.7K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 2731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.