10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $115.00 $79.5K 2.0K 1.5K LBTYA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $15.00 $55.2K 6.8K 1.4K BIDU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $105.00 $150.5K 2.6K 1.0K NXST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $165.00 $29.5K 263 376 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $65.00 $36.8K 3.8K 348 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $145.00 $63.6K 7.9K 310 DJT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $5.00 $464.1K 0 119 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $455.00 $32.9K 768 101 NFLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $500.00 $30.8K 2.8K 21 GOOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/07/24 $170.00 $95.5K 1.2K 19

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TMUS (NASDAQ:TMUS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 241 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.5K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 2062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LBTYA (NASDAQ:LBTYA), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 241 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 669 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 6889 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 31 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.5K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 2676 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NXST (NASDAQ:NXST), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 3842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 241 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 187 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.6K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 7990 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DJT (NASDAQ:DJT), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 119 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $464.1K, with a price of $3900.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META (NASDAQ:META), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 24, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $455.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $1097.0 per contract. There were 768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 241 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $1540.0 per contract. There were 2831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on June 7, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.5K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 1270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.