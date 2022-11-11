10 Common Tax Myths, Busted

Another tax season is on the way, and recent changes in the tax laws may have you feeling confused.

You may feel overwhelmed with tax questions about your home office expenses, cryptocurrency investments, side hustle income and more, and it’s natural to ask everyone in your life how they plan to handle money received and money owed on their next tax return. But beware—the tips you receive just might be more myth than fact.

To help you get thinking about your income taxes for the 2022 tax year, we asked tax experts to share common myths they shatter so their clients will file accurate returns. Their expertise can help ensure that you receive money the government owes you and avoid penalties for underreporting.

Tax Myth 1: I Can Take a Home Office Deduction Since I Now Work From Home

If you’re a W-2 employee, the answer is “unfortunately, no,” says Doug Campbell, CPA and vice president of tax support at Liberty Tax.

“Before 2018, you could potentially deduct ‘employee business expenses.’ However, the 2017 [tax overhaul signed by President Donald Trump] repealed that deduction,” he says. “So, if you are an employee, any unreimbursed business expenses are no longer deductible, including home office costs.”

Tax Myth 2: Gifts and Money Sent From Friends and Family on Venmo Is Taxable

Nope. Gifts are excluded from income regardless of the amount or the payment method, says Eric Bronnenkant, CPA and head of tax at Betterment.

“There’s now a rule which requires payments over $600 for products/services to be reported on a 1099-K when using a service like Venmo,” he says. “Gifts should not be reflected on the 1099-K and even if you erroneously get a tax form, a gift is still not taxable. You can thank your grandma for your birthday gift and breathe a sigh of relief.”

Tax Myth 3: Students Don’t Have to Pay Taxes

Students typically do earn less than Americans working full time and often don’t make enough to require filing an income tax return. The Urban Institute found that in 2015 to 2016 (the latest data available), full-time dependent students with income earned a median $3,900.

But Nate Hansen, CPA and founder of SuperFastCPA, says whether you have to file taxes at all comes down to how much income you generated—whether you’re a student or not. “If someone earns any amount equal to or greater than the standard deduction [for a single filer], which is $12,950 for tax year 2022, then that person must file a tax return,” he says.

Even if your income doesn’t reach that threshold, you may still want to file for the following reasons:

If you had taxes withheld from your pay or paid estimated tax payments.

You qualify for certain credits, such as the earned income tax credit, the child tax credit or the American opportunity tax credit, which has the potential to generate a tax refund.

Tax Myth 4: If I Got Paid for Goods and Services in Cryptocurrency, I Don’t Have to Pay Tax on It

Cryptocurrency isn’t like regular dollar bills or money in your checking account. Since it exists only in the digital space, it can’t possibly be taxable, right? Doug Campbell at Liberty Tax pegs this tax myth as false.

“Virtual currency is treated like property for tax purposes,” he says. “Any property received in exchange for goods or services is taxable and not a capital gain, but rather ordinary income, such as wages.”

Even if you exchange one form of cryptocurrency for another (known as a like-kind exchange), that’s still a taxable transaction. “Like investing in stock, if you exchange one corporation’s stock for another, the transaction is treated as a sale of the stock you gave up,” Campbell adds.

Tax Myth 5: Cryptocurrency Doesn’t Count Toward Capital Gains

Nicole DeRosa, a cryptocurrency tax expert at Wiss, a full-service tax and advisory firm for private companies, swats this myth out of the air like a mosquito on a hot June night.

“The Internal Revenue Code was recently amended to include virtual currency,” she says, citing cryptocurrency provisions in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law in November 2021. “This means failing to report and pay taxes on crypto is more likely to result in underpayment penalties and accuracy penalties that can quickly add up.”

She adds that more trading platforms are offering tax documentation to make it easier for users to accurately report capital gains from crypto transactions. However, it’s important to know how to find your data and export crypto transaction history in the case your trading platform doesn’t offer tax documentation.

Tax Myth 6: If I Didn’t Receive a 1099-NEC, I Don’t Have to Report the Income

No paper, no trail, right? Wrong. Even if you don’t get a 1099-NEC for any nonemployee income you receive, you still have to report it on your taxes. That’s because while the IRS requires businesses to issue 1099s to freelancers, independent contractors and anyone else they’ve paid $600 or more in a calendar year, earning less than that doesn’t exempt you from being taxed on that income.

“The client who asks that question already knows the answer, but they’re really looking for permission to not have to report what is otherwise clearly income,” says Steve Jager, CPA and partner with Fineman West & Company. And yes, this includes any payments you receive in cash, too.

If you think the IRS won’t know, think again. Payees are required to send copies of any 1099s issued to the IRS, which means the IRS already knows how much income you received.

“You should assume that any money deposited into your bank account is fair game for the IRS,” says Jager. “In the event of an IRS audit, the examining agent will perform a bank deposit analysis, and every deposit will be considered to be income unless you can demonstrate that it is not.”

Tax Myth 7: There’s No Way to File Your Taxes for Free

While the U.S. tax code is anything but simple, that doesn’t mean you always have to pay to file a return.

If you have a simple tax return, you can likely file your taxes online for free at one of the many official free e-file partners of the IRS, or through a site like Cash App Taxes, formerly Credit Karma Tax.

Many of the major tax prep companies including H&R Block and TurboTax offer free filing services*, too. You’ll typically have to upgrade to a paid product if you have more complex taxes (that is, if you itemize or are a small business owner).

Even if you have a more complicated tax situation, it’s possible you can still file for free with Cash App Taxes, but be sure to check out the forms it can’t support.

Tax Myth 8: Filing a Paper Return Is the Most Secure Way to File Your Taxes

“No, no and no!” says Rob Burnette, CEO, financial advisor and professional tax preparer at Outlook Financial Center in Troy, Ohio. “The IRS even encourages [taxpayers] to file online.”

Why is digital better than paper? Several reasons, including security and speed.

“Tax scammers will try to intercept your paper return and use the data within to steal your identity,” Burnette says. He adds that there’s always the possibility of the IRS losing your return, too.

For those filing accurate returns electronically, the IRS estimates you’ll receive your refund within 21 days of filing. By comparison, the agency warned during the last tax season that processing a paper return could take six months or more. Yikes.

Tax Myth 9: Filing an Extension Means I Have a Longer Time To Pay My Taxes

Mike Haller, enrolled agent and owner of Haller Group, PLC, says an extension only buys you time to file your tax paperwork, not additional time to pay taxes you owe.

“Even if you owe money to the IRS, it still needs to be paid by Tax Day to avoid interest and penalties,” he says.

If you don’t pay the taxes you owe on time, the IRS will charge you a 0.5% penalty each month (up to a maximum 25%), from the due date of your return until you pay the taxes owed.

Tax Myth 10: Your Tax Preparer Is Responsible for Any Mistakes on Your Return

Wouldn’t it be bliss to pass the buck like this? Alas, it’s untrue. You, as the taxpayer, are still legally responsible for any and all information on your tax return.

“While a professional tax preparer is likely much better informed on the tax code and its ever-evolving nature, they are still constrained by the information they receive from the taxpayer,” says Burnette, at Outlook Financial Center.

He adds that if a professional tax preparer takes positions that are fraudulent or unreasonable, the taxpayer does have legal recourse available against the tax preparer. However, that doesn’t change the fact that you, the taxpayer, are ultimately responsible for the accuracy of your return—and you accept that responsibility when you sign your return.

