10 Colleges Worth Every Penny of Student Loans Thanks to Overall Experience

If you’re investing in an in-person college education, you want more than just a degree — you’re looking for an experience that makes the cost of those hefty student loans worthwhile.

The 2025 Wall Street Journal/College Pulse Survey questioned over 50,000 students and recent graduates about the different aspects of their student experience, including campus facilities, community and social life and diversity.

Using that information, the survey identified the top colleges where students feel the experience justifies the expense.

1. Scripps College

Scripps College, a women’s liberal arts institution located in Claremont, California, ranked No. 1 in student experience.

According to students, it ranks highest for offering a supportive and inclusive environment followed by top marks for things like food, housing and extracurricular activities.

The actual surroundings also earned praise. It was described by one student as very pretty with a resort-like feel.

2. Harvey Mudd College

Harvey Mudd College, also in Claremont, California, has good rankings in all aspects of the student experience, but its strong suit is diversity.

Like Scripps, Harvey Mudd is part of the Claremont College consortium, a group of neighboring colleges that share campuses and various student services.

3. Florida International University

As its name would lead you to believe, Florida International University (FIU), which is Miami’s largest public university, attracts students from a wide range of backgrounds, including those with different ethnicities, lower family incomes or disabilities.

It outranked every other university on the list regarding diversity. And even with the forced recent changes in its diversity programs due to state law, FIU remains committed to creating an inclusive environment.

4. Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Hobart and William Smith Colleges, located in Geneva, New York, also ranks high in providing a supporting and inclusive environment for students.

Additionally, students praised its community and social life, which includes things like sense of community, emotional-health and mental-health support, sustainability, safety on campus, and party scene.

5. California Baptist University

Located in Riverside, California, California Baptist University (CBU) offers a faith-based community that combines academic and spiritual development.

Known for its supportive environment of diversity, CBU creates a welcoming atmosphere where students feel safe and connected.

6. Yale University

Although Yale has many enviable resources, it considers its diverse student body as its most valuable resource.

That’s why it’s not a surprise that students give their highest rankings to Yale for its commitment to diversity, which offers them quality interactions with students from a variety of different backgrounds on a frequent basis.

7. Pomona College

Pomona is one of the five undergraduate Claremont Colleges, like Scripps and Harvey Mudd, which means it also shares campuses and some student services.

Given that it’s in such good company, it’s no surprise that this small college ranks high for diversity followed by campus experience, according to its attendees.

8. Oral Roberts University

Oral Roberts University, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is where students go to experience a “spirit-empowered education.”

Students also greatly value the sense of community and social life the university offers, which make it a top choice for those seeking more than just academics.

9. Princeton University

Princeton University offers the prestige of an Ivy League education along with a strong focus on diversity. However, students also speak highly of the institution’s food, housing and extracurricular activities.

10. Claremont McKenna College

Last but not least, Claremont McKenna College, part of the Claremont Colleges, ranks highest for its commitment to students who are disabled, from various ethnic backgrounds or who have a lower socioeconomic status. A sense of community, safety and sustainability ranks second.

