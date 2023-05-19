News & Insights

10 Cities With the Most Job Opportunities for Recent College Grads

May 19, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

College graduates will be entering a challenging job market this year. A new report from Gusto forecasts that job growth among 20- to 24-year-olds will peak at a 25% lower rate this year compared to last year. Hiring in May 2023 is forecast to grow by 5.4%, compared to 7.2% growth in May 2022. The slowdown in hiring is due to the current state of economic uncertainty, which is making businesses hesitant to expand.

However, there are some cities that will offer more job opportunities for recent graduates than others. Here's a look at the metros with the highest rates of hiring for new college grads, as identified by Gusto, plus the average salary and top industries hiring in each place.

Downtown San Jose skyline with palm trees at night.

1. San Jose, California

  • Average hiring rate: 9.6%
  • Average salary: $102,839
  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Software publishers

Houston, Texas, USA downtown skyline over the highways at dusk.

2. Houston

  • Average hiring rate: 8.5%
  • Average salary: $60,462
  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services

springtime urban skyline; clean city skyline; refreshing urban scene; springtime in Texas.

3. Dallas

  • Average hiring rate: 8.2%
  • Average salary: $60,559
  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services
Nashville Tennessee downtown skyline at Shelby Street Bridge.

4. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Average hiring rate: 8.1%
  • Average salary: $56,259
  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services
Traffic on Brooklyn Bridge at sunset with Manhattan skyline in the background (New York, USA).

5. New York

  • Average hiring rate: 8%
  • Average salary: $72,197
  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Software publishers

Pedestrians relax on John F.

6. Philadelphia

  • Average hiring rate: 7.9%
  • Average salary: $67,047
  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services
Miami, Florida, USA skyline on Bisayne Bay at dusk.

7. Miami

  • Average hiring rate: 7.9%
  • Average salary: $65,498
  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services
Sailboats on the Charles River with Boston's Back Bay skyline in the background.

8. Boston

  • Average hiring rate: 7.9%
  • Average salary: $75,123
  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Scientific research and development services

Downtown Skyline of Austin, Texas in USA - Image.

9. Austin, Texas

  • Average hiring rate: 7.8%
  • Average salary: $64,539
  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services
Atlanta, Georgia, USA midtown skyline from PIedmont Park.

10. Atlanta

  • Average hiring rate: 7.8%
  • Average salary: $61,524
  • Top industry hiring for new graduates: Management, scientific and technical consulting services

All data is sourced from Gusto and is accurate as of May 11, 2023.

