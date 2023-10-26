10 Cities With the Most Homes Priced Below $250,000

If you’re on a budget and have been struggling to find affordable listings in the current housing market, you’re in luck. New data from Realtor.com reveals there are 10 real estate markets across the U.S. where you can find most single-family home listings priced at $250,000 or less.
Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida
Read More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
According to Realtor.com, $250K was chosen as the price point because the typical monthly mortgage payment is estimated at $1,358 before property taxes and home insurance costs. For most Americans, this is considered an affordable amount to spend on housing. The 10 cities on the list also reflect metropolitan areas with higher concentrations of modestly priced homes.
These are the 10 cities with the most homes priced below $250K.
10. Jackson, Mississippi
- Median home list price: $153,900
- Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 77.3%
See: 15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US
Housing Market 2023: 40 Places Poised for a Housing Crisis
9. Milwaukee
- Median home list price: $179,900
- Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 78.2%
I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Rent an Apartment If It Has Any of These 10 Problems
8. North Little Rock, Arkansas
- Median home list price: $155,000
- Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 78.9%
7. Lawton, Oklahoma
- Median home list price: $161,000
- Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 79.9%
I’m a Luxury Real Estate Agent: These Are the 5 Home Features That Turn Buyers Away
6. Florissant, Missouri
- Median home list price: $180,000
- Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 81.4%
5. Anderson, Indiana
- Median home list price: $177,000
- Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 82.8%
I’m a Real Estate Agent: 12 Costly Red Flags I Look For During a Home Inspection
4. Syracuse, New York
- Median home list price: $159,900
- Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 83.8%
3. Rockford, Illinois
- Median home list price: $152,000
- Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 86.5%
Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Europe? Check Out the Prices in These 8 Cities
2. Youngstown, Ohio
- Median home list price: $120,000
- Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 91.2%
1. Flint, Michigan
- Median home list price: $110,000
- Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 92.8%
More From GOBankingRates
- Robert Kiyosaki Shares 7 Steps To Reach Your Financial Goals
- Which Bank Gives 6% Interest on Savings Accounts?
- 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- This Mistake Can Tank Your Credit Score 100 Points Overnight
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities With the Most Homes Priced Below $250,000
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.