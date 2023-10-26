News & Insights

10 Cities With the Most Homes Priced Below $250,000

October 26, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

If you’re on a budget and have been struggling to find affordable listings in the current housing market, you’re in luck. New data from Realtor.com reveals there are 10 real estate markets across the U.S. where you can find most single-family home listings priced at $250,000 or less.

According to Realtor.com, $250K was chosen as the price point because the typical monthly mortgage payment is estimated at $1,358 before property taxes and home insurance costs. For most Americans, this is considered an affordable amount to spend on housing. The 10 cities on the list also reflect metropolitan areas with higher concentrations of modestly priced homes.

These are the 10 cities with the most homes priced below $250K.

Jackson, Mississippi stock photo

10. Jackson, Mississippi

  • Median home list price: $153,900
  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 77.3%

Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.

9. Milwaukee

  • Median home list price: $179,900
  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 78.2%

Old Mill in North Little Rock Arkansas - Image.

8. North Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Median home list price: $155,000
  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 78.9%
The city of Lawton is the county seat of Comanche County, in the State of Oklahoma.

7. Lawton, Oklahoma

  • Median home list price: $161,000
  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 79.9%

Florissant, Missouri.

6. Florissant, Missouri

  • Median home list price: $180,000
  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 81.4%
Anderson Indiana

5. Anderson, Indiana

  • Median home list price: $177,000
  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 82.8%

Syracuse is a city in, and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States.

4. Syracuse, New York

  • Median home list price: $159,900
  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 83.8%
Bridge in Rockford, Illinois, USA.

3. Rockford, Illinois

  • Median home list price: $152,000
  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 86.5%

Youngstown is a city in and the county seat of Mahoning County in the U.

2. Youngstown, Ohio

  • Median home list price: $120,000
  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 91.2%
Autumn colors along the Flint River in downtown Flint, Michigan.

1. Flint, Michigan

  • Median home list price: $110,000
  • Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 92.8%

