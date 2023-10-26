10 Cities With the Most Homes Priced Below $250,000

If you’re on a budget and have been struggling to find affordable listings in the current housing market, you’re in luck. New data from Realtor.com reveals there are 10 real estate markets across the U.S. where you can find most single-family home listings priced at $250,000 or less.

According to Realtor.com, $250K was chosen as the price point because the typical monthly mortgage payment is estimated at $1,358 before property taxes and home insurance costs. For most Americans, this is considered an affordable amount to spend on housing. The 10 cities on the list also reflect metropolitan areas with higher concentrations of modestly priced homes.

These are the 10 cities with the most homes priced below $250K.

10. Jackson, Mississippi

Median home list price: $153,900

Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 77.3%

9. Milwaukee

Median home list price: $179,900

Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 78.2%

8. North Little Rock, Arkansas

Median home list price: $155,000

Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 78.9%

7. Lawton, Oklahoma

Median home list price: $161,000

Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 79.9%

6. Florissant, Missouri

Median home list price: $180,000

Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 81.4%

5. Anderson, Indiana

Median home list price: $177,000

Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 82.8%

4. Syracuse, New York

Median home list price: $159,900

Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 83.8%

3. Rockford, Illinois

Median home list price: $152,000

Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 86.5%

2. Youngstown, Ohio

Median home list price: $120,000

Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 91.2%

1. Flint, Michigan

Median home list price: $110,000

Percentage of listings priced below $250,000: 92.8%

