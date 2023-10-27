10 Cities With the Most Expensive Real Estate Taxes in 2023

If you think you pay a lot in real estate taxes, you might be surprised to see what these ongoing housing costs look like in other cities across the United States.

In September 2023, findings from SmartAsset determined the cities where real estate taxes are the highest relative to local home values. This data was collected by examining real estate taxes paid by homeowners across 330 cities. While SmartAsset’s table caps at $9,868 for San Jose, California, key findings note real estate taxes cost over $10,000 annually in three more California cities: San Francisco, Santa Clara and Sunnyvale.

Excluding those three cities, here are the top 10 cities that have the most expensive real estate taxes in 2023.

10. The Woodlands, Texas

Median real estate taxes: $7,732

Median home value: $411,600

Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 1.88%

9. Bellevue, Washington

Median real estate taxes: $7,744

Median home value: $1,109,300

Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 0.70%

8. Jersey City, New Jersey

Median real estate taxes: $8,171

Median home value: $533,500

Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 1.53%

7. Oakland, California

Median real estate taxes: $8,228

Median home value: $870,800

Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 0.94%

6. Yonkers, New York

Median real estate taxes: $8,610

Median home value: $445,900

Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 1.93%

5. Frisco, Texas

Median real estate taxes: $9,013

Median home value: $538,400

Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 1.67%

4. Fremont, California

Median real estate taxes: $9,019

Median home value: $1,199,400

Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 0.75%

3. Irvine, California

Median real estate taxes: $9,425

Median home value: $1,003,000

Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 0.94%

2. Naperville, Illinois

Median real estate taxes: $9,457

Median home value: $466,100

Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 2.03%

1. San Jose, California

Median real estate taxes: $9,868

Median home value: $1,155,100

Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 0.85%

