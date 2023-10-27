News & Insights

Personal Finance

10 Cities With the Most Expensive Real Estate Taxes in 2023

October 27, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

If you think you pay a lot in real estate taxes, you might be surprised to see what these ongoing housing costs look like in other cities across the United States.

In September 2023, findings from SmartAsset determined the cities where real estate taxes are the highest relative to local home values. This data was collected by examining real estate taxes paid by homeowners across 330 cities. While SmartAsset’s table caps at $9,868 for San Jose, California, key findings note real estate taxes cost over $10,000 annually in three more California cities: San Francisco, Santa Clara and Sunnyvale.

Excluding those three cities, here are the top 10 cities that have the most expensive real estate taxes in 2023.

The Woodlands TX USA - May 22, 2018 - Woodlands Walkway Along the Waterway.

10. The Woodlands, Texas

  • Median real estate taxes: $7,732
  • Median home value: $411,600
  • Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 1.88%

Seattle Eastside.

9. Bellevue, Washington

  • Median real estate taxes: $7,744
  • Median home value: $1,109,300
  • Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 0.70%

Aerial panorama of Jersey City skyline at night.

8. Jersey City, New Jersey

  • Median real estate taxes: $8,171
  • Median home value: $533,500
  • Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 1.53%
Oakland, Alameda County, California, USA.

7. Oakland, California

  • Median real estate taxes: $8,228
  • Median home value: $870,800
  • Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 0.94%

Yonkers, New York with the Hudson river in the foreground.

6. Yonkers, New York

  • Median real estate taxes: $8,610
  • Median home value: $445,900
  • Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 1.93%
New Downtown Frisco Texas from the air - Image.

5. Frisco, Texas

  • Median real estate taxes: $9,013
  • Median home value: $538,400
  • Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 1.67%

Aerial view of a residential neighborhood on a sunny day, Fremont, east San Francisco bay area, California.

4. Fremont, California

  • Median real estate taxes: $9,019
  • Median home value: $1,199,400
  • Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 0.75%
Red rooftops in Irvine, CA.

3. Irvine, California

  • Median real estate taxes: $9,425
  • Median home value: $1,003,000
  • Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 0.94%

Downtown Naperville Riverwalk in Illinois

2. Naperville, Illinois

  • Median real estate taxes: $9,457
  • Median home value: $466,100
  • Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 2.03%
San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

1. San Jose, California

  • Median real estate taxes: $9,868
  • Median home value: $1,155,100
  • Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 0.85%

