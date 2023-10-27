10 Cities With the Most Expensive Real Estate Taxes in 2023

If you think you pay a lot in real estate taxes, you might be surprised to see what these ongoing housing costs look like in other cities across the United States.
In September 2023, findings from SmartAsset determined the cities where real estate taxes are the highest relative to local home values. This data was collected by examining real estate taxes paid by homeowners across 330 cities. While SmartAsset’s table caps at $9,868 for San Jose, California, key findings note real estate taxes cost over $10,000 annually in three more California cities: San Francisco, Santa Clara and Sunnyvale.
Excluding those three cities, here are the top 10 cities that have the most expensive real estate taxes in 2023.
10. The Woodlands, Texas
- Median real estate taxes: $7,732
- Median home value: $411,600
- Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 1.88%
9. Bellevue, Washington
- Median real estate taxes: $7,744
- Median home value: $1,109,300
- Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 0.70%
8. Jersey City, New Jersey
- Median real estate taxes: $8,171
- Median home value: $533,500
- Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 1.53%
7. Oakland, California
- Median real estate taxes: $8,228
- Median home value: $870,800
- Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 0.94%
6. Yonkers, New York
- Median real estate taxes: $8,610
- Median home value: $445,900
- Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 1.93%
5. Frisco, Texas
- Median real estate taxes: $9,013
- Median home value: $538,400
- Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 1.67%
4. Fremont, California
- Median real estate taxes: $9,019
- Median home value: $1,199,400
- Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 0.75%
3. Irvine, California
- Median real estate taxes: $9,425
- Median home value: $1,003,000
- Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 0.94%
2. Naperville, Illinois
- Median real estate taxes: $9,457
- Median home value: $466,100
- Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 2.03%
1. San Jose, California
- Median real estate taxes: $9,868
- Median home value: $1,155,100
- Real estate taxes as a percent of home value: 0.85%
