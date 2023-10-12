News & Insights

Personal Finance

10 Cities With The Most Expensive Car Insurance Rates

October 12, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

When it comes to car insurance, no two cities have the exact same rates. New data from The Zebra reveals which top 50 U.S. cities are the most expensive for car insurance — and you might be surprised to see the metros ranking in the top 10. 

According to The Zebra, your ZIP code, vehicle type and driving record all determine your car insurance costs. Moving to a new city could mean you pay less for your car insurance premium or, in the case of the 10 cities mentioned on this list, much more money.

Ranked from least to most expensive, here are the 10 cities with the most expensive car insurance rates.

Be Aware: 6 Used Cars To Stay Away From
Read More: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Beautiful cloudy day of Los Angeles downtown skyline and palm trees in foreground.

10. Los Angeles, California

  • Average annual premium: $2,688

Related: Don’t Buy a Car at a Dealership on This Day of the Week
More Bang for Your Buck: These Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline.

9. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Average annual premium: $2,745

View: 6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Downtown Louisville skyline with reflections on the Ohio River.

8. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Average annual premium: $2,775
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - July 2017: Aerial view of Las Vegas Skyline at Dusk.

7. Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Average annual premium: $2,856

I’m a Mechanic: Here’s What I Drive and 3 Cars I’d Never Own

Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

6. Baltimore, Maryland

  • Average annual premium: $2,971
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA downtown city skyline.

5. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Average annual premium: $3,315

Buying a New Car Under $20,000? Here’s Your Best Options

Miami, Florida downtown skyline.

4. Miami, Florida

  • Average annual premium: $3,938
The New Orleans Skyline.

3. New Orleans, Louisiana

  • Average annual premium: $4,087

From Toyota to Tesla: Buy These 5 Affordable Cars That Will Last Long After 100,000 Miles

New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

2. New York City, New York

  • Average annual premium: $4,545
Downtown Detroit skyline reflection on the Detroit River.

1. Detroit, Michigan

  • Average annual premium: $4,726

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities With The Most Expensive Car Insurance Rates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.