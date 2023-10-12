When it comes to car insurance, no two cities have the exact same rates. New data from The Zebra reveals which top 50 U.S. cities are the most expensive for car insurance — and you might be surprised to see the metros ranking in the top 10.
According to The Zebra, your ZIP code, vehicle type and driving record all determine your car insurance costs. Moving to a new city could mean you pay less for your car insurance premium or, in the case of the 10 cities mentioned on this list, much more money.
Ranked from least to most expensive, here are the 10 cities with the most expensive car insurance rates.
10. Los Angeles, California
- Average annual premium: $2,688
9. Jacksonville, Florida
- Average annual premium: $2,745
8. Louisville, Kentucky
- Average annual premium: $2,775
7. Las Vegas, Nevada
- Average annual premium: $2,856
6. Baltimore, Maryland
- Average annual premium: $2,971
5. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Average annual premium: $3,315
4. Miami, Florida
- Average annual premium: $3,938
3. New Orleans, Louisiana
- Average annual premium: $4,087
2. New York City, New York
- Average annual premium: $4,545
1. Detroit, Michigan
- Average annual premium: $4,726
