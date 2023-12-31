10 Cities With More Homes Going Up For Sale

If you sat on the sidelines watching the housing market — and waiting to buy — in 2023, you saw a mix of circumstances that led to unfavorable conditions, with record-high mortgage rates and low inventory conspiring against prospective homebuyers.

See: 7 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in Florida

More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

But 2024 looks set to start on a positive note, with mortgage rates falling below 7% in mid-December, more homes starting to hit the market and prices dropping in some locations. Your dreams of buying a home might finally come true in some places.

Overall, Realtor.com projected the 2024 housing market will continue to be tough in many markets. Sales are expected to remain about the same as in 2023 at just over 4 million units sold. Existing homeowners will have the same tough choices about moving, with “moves of necessity” for events such as job changes or other life events inspiring a relocation.

Therefore, as with all things real estate, the 2024 housing climate will come down to location, location, location. An autumn study by Realtor.com focused on identifying cities nationwide that are finding more homes going up for sale, whether new builds or resale properties. To come up with a list of 10, Realtor.com looked at the 150 largest metropolitan areas to see how new listings compared between October and September while also reviewing the change in new listings for the past three months of October. The resulting cities are all in the South and Midwest.

So, where should buyers just look to find a selection of more homes on the market? These are 10 diverse communities identified by the Realtor.com study that had greater inventory and could be great places to buy a home.

Greensboro, North Carolina

Median home list price in October : $320,950

: $320,950 New listings in October: 782

782 Percentage change in new listings from September to October: minus-0.3%

Here: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in America — 5 Are in Florida

Related: Millennials Are Moving To 4 Surprising States for Affordable Housing

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Median home list price in October: $418,700

$418,700 New listings in October: 786

786 Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 6.2%

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here’s Where I’d Retire If I Had $1 Million

Shreveport, Louisiana

Median home list price in October: $246,500

$246,500 New listings in October: 422

422 Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 6.6%

Charleston, South Carolina

Median home list price in October: $538,248

$538,248 New listings in October: 1,312

1,312 Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 7.2%

Richmond, Virginia

Median home list price in October: $435,000

$435,000 New listings in October: 1,506

1,506 Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 7.3%

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in a Decade

Killeen, Texas

Median home list price in October: $315,750

$315,750 New listings in October: 644

644 Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 8.1%

Youngstown, Ohio

Median home list price in October: $168,675

$168,675 New listings in October: 580

580 Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 9.0%

Port St. Lucie, Florida

Median home list price in October: $472,658

$472,658 New listings in October: 1,136

1,136 Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 10.9%

I’m a Real Estate Agent: These Will Be the Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years

Flint, Michigan

Median home list price in October: $192,000

$192,000 New listings in October: 544

544 Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 13.3%

Peoria, Illinois

Median home list price in October: $164,800

$164,800 New listings in October: 460

460 Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 13.9%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities With More Homes Going Up For Sale

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.