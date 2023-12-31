10 Cities With More Homes Going Up For Sale

News & Insights

December 31, 2023

If you sat on the sidelines watching the housing market — and waiting to buy — in 2023, you saw a mix of circumstances that led to unfavorable conditions, with record-high mortgage rates and low inventory conspiring against prospective homebuyers.

But 2024 looks set to start on a positive note, with mortgage rates falling below 7% in mid-December, more homes starting to hit the market and prices dropping in some locations. Your dreams of buying a home might finally come true in some places.

Overall, Realtor.com projected the 2024 housing market will continue to be tough in many markets. Sales are expected to remain about the same as in 2023 at just over 4 million units sold. Existing homeowners will have the same tough choices about moving, with “moves of necessity” for events such as job changes or other life events inspiring a relocation.

Therefore, as with all things real estate, the 2024 housing climate will come down to location, location, location. An autumn study by Realtor.com focused on identifying cities nationwide that are finding more homes going up for sale, whether new builds or resale properties. To come up with a list of 10, Realtor.com looked at the 150 largest metropolitan areas to see how new listings compared between October and September while also reviewing the change in new listings for the past three months of October. The resulting cities are all in the South and Midwest.

So, where should buyers just look to find a selection of more homes on the market? These are 10 diverse communities identified by the Realtor.com study that had greater inventory and could be great places to buy a home.

Drone Aerial of Downtown Greensboro North Carolina NC Skyline.

Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Median home list price in October: $320,950
  • New listings in October: 782
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: minus-0.3%

Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA downtown over the Tennessee River.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • Median home list price in October: $418,700
  • New listings in October: 786
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 6.2%

Bossier City, LA, USA- May 23, 2016: The downtown skyline of Shreveport, Louisiana as viewed from the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.

Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Median home list price in October: $246,500
  • New listings in October: 422
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 6.6%
Historical downtown area of Charleston, South Carolina, USA.

Charleston, South Carolina

  • Median home list price in October: $538,248
  • New listings in October: 1,312
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 7.2%
Richmond, Virginia, United States - April 19, 2013: The entrance greeting fountain and the conservatory of the Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens and Conservatory.

Richmond, Virginia

  • Median home list price in October: $435,000
  • New listings in October: 1,506
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 7.3%

Killeen, Texas - August 25th 2016: Residential neighborhood in the South with blue sky in the background.

Killeen, Texas

  • Median home list price in October: $315,750
  • New listings in October: 644
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 8.1%
Youngstown is a city in and the county seat of Mahoning County in the U.

Youngstown, Ohio

  • Median home list price in October: $168,675
  • New listings in October: 580
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 9.0%
Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Port St. Lucie, Florida

  • Median home list price in October: $472,658
  • New listings in October: 1,136
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 10.9%

Flint Michigan

Flint, Michigan

  • Median home list price in October: $192,000
  • New listings in October: 544
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 13.3%
Illinois, Peoria - Illinois

Peoria, Illinois

  • Median home list price in October: $164,800
  • New listings in October: 460
  • Percentage change in new listings from September to October: 13.9%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities With More Homes Going Up For Sale

