10 Cities Where You’ll Pay the Most To Buy a Used Car

The average price for a used car is now $34,227, but in some cities, the average price is more than $3,000 higher, according to a new report from iSeeCars.com.
"Research and flexibility are two powerful assets for used car shoppers," Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said in a news release. "Used car buyers in the most expensive markets should look to nearby cities to save money on their next purchase."
More Bang for Your Buck: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle
Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases
If you live in one of these 10 cities, it might be worth taking a road trip to shop for a used car.
1. West Palm Beach, Florida
- Average used car price: $37,632
- Price difference from national average (percentage): 9.9%
- Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $3,404
Be Aware: 9 Red Flags To Watch Out For When Buying a Used Car
Find: 9 Best Hybrid Cars Under $30K If You're Unable To Go Fully Electric
2. Denver
- Average used car price: $37,233
- Price difference from national average (percentage): 8.8%
- Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $3,005
More: 8 Electric Cars You May Regret Buying
3. Austin, Texas
- Average used car price: $36,827
- Price difference from national average (percentage): 7.6%
- Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $2,599
4. Seattle
- Average used car price: $36,593
- Price difference from national average (percentage): 6.9%
- Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $2,366
5. Salt Lake City
- Average used car price: $36,356
- Price difference from national average (percentage): 6.2%
- Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $2,129
Know: Don't Buy a Car at a Dealership on This Day of the Week
6. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Average used car price: $35,976
- Price difference from national average (percentage): 5.1%
- Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,748
7. Dallas
- Average used car price: $35,751
- Price difference from national average (percentage): 4.5%
- Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,524
8. Miami
- Average used car price: $35,479
- Price difference from national average (percentage): 3.7%
- Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,252
Helpful: 9 Best Hybrid Cars Under $30K If You're Unable To Go Fully Electric
9. Los Angeles
- Average used car price: $35,420
- Price difference from national average (percentage): 3.5%
- Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,193
10. Boston
- Average used car price: $35,268
- Price difference from national average (percentage): 3.0%
- Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,041
All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Sept. 6, 2023.
More From GOBankingRates
- The Average American Spends This Much on Rent -- See How You Stack Up
- Social Security Schedule: When Benefits Will Arrive in September 2023
- 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- Experts Share the 5 Best Money Moves To Make Before Retiring
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where You’ll Pay the Most To Buy a Used Car
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.