10 Cities Where You’ll Pay the Most To Buy a Used Car

The average price for a used car is now $34,227, but in some cities, the average price is more than $3,000 higher, according to a new report from iSeeCars.com.

"Research and flexibility are two powerful assets for used car shoppers," Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said in a news release. "Used car buyers in the most expensive markets should look to nearby cities to save money on their next purchase."

More Bang for Your Buck: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

If you live in one of these 10 cities, it might be worth taking a road trip to shop for a used car.

1. West Palm Beach, Florida

Average used car price: $37,632

$37,632 Price difference from national average (percentage): 9.9%

9.9% Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $3,404

Be Aware: 9 Red Flags To Watch Out For When Buying a Used Car

Find: 9 Best Hybrid Cars Under $30K If You're Unable To Go Fully Electric

2. Denver

Average used car price: $37,233

$37,233 Price difference from national average (percentage): 8.8%

8.8% Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $3,005

More: 8 Electric Cars You May Regret Buying

3. Austin, Texas

Average used car price: $36,827

$36,827 Price difference from national average (percentage): 7.6%

7.6% Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $2,599

4. Seattle

Average used car price: $36,593

$36,593 Price difference from national average (percentage): 6.9%

6.9% Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $2,366

5. Salt Lake City

Average used car price: $36,356

$36,356 Price difference from national average (percentage): 6.2%

6.2% Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $2,129

Know: Don't Buy a Car at a Dealership on This Day of the Week

6. Charlotte, North Carolina

Average used car price: $35,976

$35,976 Price difference from national average (percentage): 5.1%

5.1% Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,748

7. Dallas

Average used car price: $35,751

$35,751 Price difference from national average (percentage): 4.5%

4.5% Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,524

8. Miami

Average used car price: $35,479

$35,479 Price difference from national average (percentage): 3.7%

3.7% Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,252

Helpful: 9 Best Hybrid Cars Under $30K If You're Unable To Go Fully Electric

9. Los Angeles

Average used car price: $35,420

$35,420 Price difference from national average (percentage): 3.5%

3.5% Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,193

10. Boston

Average used car price: $35,268

$35,268 Price difference from national average (percentage): 3.0%

3.0% Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,041

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Sept. 6, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where You’ll Pay the Most To Buy a Used Car

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.