10 Cities Where You’ll Pay the Most To Buy a Used Car

September 13, 2023 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

The average price for a used car is now $34,227, but in some cities, the average price is more than $3,000 higher, according to a new report from iSeeCars.com.

"Research and flexibility are two powerful assets for used car shoppers," Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said in a news release. "Used car buyers in the most expensive markets should look to nearby cities to save money on their next purchase."

If you live in one of these 10 cities, it might be worth taking a road trip to shop for a used car.

City skyline of west palm beach.

1. West Palm Beach, Florida

  • Average used car price: $37,632
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 9.9%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $3,404

Photography of the Denver Skyline at Sunset with snowy winter peaks in distance.

2. Denver

  • Average used car price: $37,233
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 8.8%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $3,005

Downtown Skyline of Austin, Texas in USA - Image.

3. Austin, Texas

  • Average used car price: $36,827
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 7.6%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $2,599
Downtown Seattle on a clear summer afternoon, taken from the ferry between Seattle and Bainbridge Island.

4. Seattle

  • Average used car price: $36,593
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 6.9%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $2,366
Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.

5. Salt Lake City

  • Average used car price: $36,356
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 6.2%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $2,129

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline and park.

6. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Average used car price: $35,976
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 5.1%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,748
Photo of Dallas skyline in the morning.

7. Dallas

  • Average used car price: $35,751
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 4.5%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,524
Miami, Florida, USA skyline on Bisayne Bay at dusk.

8. Miami

  • Average used car price: $35,479
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 3.7%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,252

Los Angeles skyline at dawn with Griffith Park Observatory in the foreground.

9. Los Angeles

  • Average used car price: $35,420
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 3.5%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,193
Sailboats on the Charles River with Boston's Back Bay skyline in the background.

10. Boston

  • Average used car price: $35,268
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): 3.0%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): $1,041

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Sept. 6, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where You’ll Pay the Most To Buy a Used Car

