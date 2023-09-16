News & Insights

10 Cities Where You Can Find Cheap Used Cars

Any savvy car shopper knows that you need to check multiple dealers to find the best deal -- but would you consider multiple cities? Depending on where you live, it might make sense to travel to one of the cities with the lowest used car prices, as you may be able to save close to $3,000 compared to the average price. With the average used car price now at $34,227, that savings can be significant.

"It's easy to research car pricing, both locally and nationally, so there's no reason not to look beyond your area to get a sense of how much prices vary for a given model," Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said in a news release.

Here's a look at the 10 cities with the least expensive used cars, as identified by iSeeCars.com.

Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

Cleveland

  • Average used car price: $31,458
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -8.1%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$2,769

Cincinnati Skyline at sunset.

Cincinnati

  • Average used car price: $31,622
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -7.6%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$2,605

Norfolk skyline along the banks of the Chesapeake Bay.

Norfolk, Virginia

  • Average used car price: $31,901
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -6.8%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$2,326
Downtown Fresno, California.

Fresno, California

  • Average used car price: $31,912
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -6.8%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$2,315
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

Orlando, Florida

  • Average used car price: $31,971
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -6.6%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$2,256

Detroit Skyline during the evening as seen from Windsor Ontario.

Detroit

  • Average used car price: $31,990
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -6.5%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$2,238
A beautiful sunset in Columbus, Ohio with the Scioto Greenway and the Rich Street Bridge in the foreground.

Columbus, Ohio

  • Average used car price: $32,177
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -6.0%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$2,050
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA city skyline.

Pittsburgh

  • Average used car price: $32,286
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -5.7%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$1,942

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle.

Indianapolis

  • Average used car price: $32,418
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -5.3%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$1,809
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

Oklahoma City

  • Average used car price: $32,443
  • Price difference from national average (percentage): -5.2%
  • Price difference from national average (dollar amount): -$1,784

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Sept. 6, 2023.

