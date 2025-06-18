10 Cities Where You Can Be Middle Class If You Make Under $33K

It’s getting harder and harder to be considered middle class in America as costs of living rise and wages generally fail to keep up. In some cities, like Fremont, California, not even a $100,000 salary cracks middle class status. But in some cities, the threshold is far more forgiving, and you can manage a middle-class life making far less than the latest national median salary ($66,622). And you needn’t live in the middle of nowhere, either.

GOBankingRates looked at the 50 biggest (in terms of total households) where you can still be considered middle class while making under $40,000. These are the 10 cities where you can qualify as middle class when making even less — between $30,000 and $33,000.

10. Akron, Ohio

Median household income: $48,544

$48,544 Lowest end of the middle-class spectrum: $32,363

$32,363 Highest end of the middle-class spectrum: $97,088

9. Shreveport, Louisiana

Median household income: $48,465

$48,465 Lowest end of the middle-class spectrum: $32,310

$32,310 Highest end of the middle-class spectrum: $96,930

8. Newark, New Jersey

Median household income: $48,416

$48,416 Lowest end of the middle-class spectrum: $32,277

$32,277 Highest end of the middle-class spectrum: $96,832

7. Buffalo, New York

Median household income: $48,050

$48,050 Lowest end of the middle-class spectrum: $32,033

$32,033 Highest end of the middle-class spectrum: $96,100

6. Toledo, Ohio

Median household income: $47,532

$47,532 Lowest end of the middle-class spectrum: $31,688

$31,688 Highest end of the middle-class spectrum: $95,064

5. Rochester, New York

Median household income: $46,628

$46,628 Lowest end of the middle-class spectrum: $31,085

$31,085 Highest end of the middle-class spectrum: $93,256

4. Springfield, Missouri

Median household income: $45,984

$45,984 Lowest end of the middle-class spectrum: $30,656

$30,656 Highest end of the middle-class spectrum: $91,968

3. Syracuse, New York

Median household income: $45,845

$45,845 Lowest end of the middle-class spectrum: $30,563

$30,563 Highest end of the middle-class spectrum: $91,690

2. Gainesville, Florida

Median household income: $45,611

$45,611 Lowest end of the middle-class spectrum: $30,407

$30,407 Highest end of the middle-class spectrum: $91,222

1. Hartford, Connecticut

Median household income: $45,300

$45,300 Lowest end of the middle-class spectrum: $30,200

$30,200 Highest end of the middle-class spectrum: $90,600

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 50 biggest (in terms of total households) where one can still be considered middle class while making under $40K. This means that since middle-class income is generally defined as two-thirds to double the income of a given area, to be considered the city’s median household income had to be $45,000 or below. GOBankingRates decided to take a look at the 50 largest cities that fit this criteria. All income data was sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey and is up to date as of June 11, 2025.

