10 Cities Where the Population Is Booming — and So Are Home Prices

As a city becomes more populated, it’s only natural for home prices to increase as demand increases. However, population surges have led the home prices in some cities to become unaffordable for the average buyer.

America’s Hottest Real Estate Market: Why Everyone Is Buying Homes in This California City

Find Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

The recommended price-to-income ratio is 2.6, meaning it would take the median household 2.6 years of income to purchase a home in their city. But in these 10 fast-growing cities identified by MarketWatch Guides, the average price-to-income ratio is now 3.9.

Here’s a look at 10 cities where both the population and home prices are booming.

1. North Port, Florida

Percent change in population (2017 to 2021): 18.5%

18.5% 2017 price-to-income ratio: 2.8

2.8 2021 price-to-income ratio: 3.3

3.3 Percent change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 17.9%

Barbara Corcoran: Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes in Less Than a Year

2. Rochester, New York

Percent change in population (2017 to 2021): 0.8%

0.8% 2017 price-to-income ratio: 2.0

2.0 2021 price-to-income ratio: 4.6

4.6 Percent change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 130.0%

More: The Average American Spends This Much on Rent — See How You Stack Up

3. Worcester, Massachusetts

Percent change in population (2017 to 2021): 10.4%

10.4% 2017 price-to-income ratio: 3.4

3.4 2021 price-to-income ratio: 4.5

4.5 Percent change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 32.5%

4. Boise, Idaho

Percent change in population (2017 to 2021): 4.8%

4.8% 2017 price-to-income ratio: 3.1

3.1 2021 price-to-income ratio: 5.1

5.1 Percent change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 64.5%

Discover: Grant Cardone Reveals 6 Cities He Would Buy Investment Property in Right Now (and Where He Would Avoid)

5. Charleston, South Carolina

Percent change in population (2017 to 2021): 12.7%

12.7% 2017 price-to-income ratio: 3.5

3.5 2021 price-to-income ratio: 3.8

3.8 Percent change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 8.6%

6. Orlando, Florida

Percent change in population (2017 to 2021): 12.5%

12.5% 2017 price-to-income ratio: 3.2

3.2 2021 price-to-income ratio: 3.5

3.5 Percent change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 9.4%

Learn: 5 Expensive Home Renovations That You’ll Probably Regret

7. Cape Coral, Florida

Percent change in population (2017 to 2021): 11.1%

11.1% 2017 price-to-income ratio: 3.3

3.3 2021 price-to-income ratio: 3.9

3.9 Percent change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 18.2%

8. Spokane, Washington

Percent change in population (2017 to 2021): 6.0%

6.0% 2017 price-to-income ratio: 2.9

2.9 2021 price-to-income ratio: 4.3

4.3 Percent change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 48.3%

Read More: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

9. Palm Bay, Florida

Percent change in population (2017 to 2021): 10.1%

10.1% 2017 price-to-income ratio: 2.9

2.9 2021 price-to-income ratio: 3.4

3.4 Percent change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 17.2%

10. Buffalo, New York

% change in population (2017 to 2021): 6.3%

6.3% 2017 price-to-income ratio: 2.0

2.0 2021 price-to-income ratio: 2.8

2.8 % change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 40.0%

All data is sourced from MarketWatch Guides and is accurate as of Nov. 14, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where the Population Is Booming — and So Are Home Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.