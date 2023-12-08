News & Insights

10 Cities Where the Population Is Booming — and So Are Home Prices

December 08, 2023 — 07:01 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

As a city becomes more populated, it’s only natural for home prices to increase as demand increases. However, population surges have led the home prices in some cities to become unaffordable for the average buyer.

The recommended price-to-income ratio is 2.6, meaning it would take the median household 2.6 years of income to purchase a home in their city. But in these 10 fast-growing cities identified by MarketWatch Guides, the average price-to-income ratio is now 3.9.

Here’s a look at 10 cities where both the population and home prices are booming.

Warm Mineral Springs In North Port, Florida.

1. North Port, Florida

  • Percent change in population (2017 to 2021): 18.5%
  • 2017 price-to-income ratio: 2.8
  • 2021 price-to-income ratio: 3.3
  • Percent change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 17.9%

rochester new york shutterstock_1034607439

2. Rochester, New York

  • Percent change in population (2017 to 2021): 0.8%
  • 2017 price-to-income ratio: 2.0
  • 2021 price-to-income ratio: 4.6
  • Percent change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 130.0%

Worcester Massachusetts

3. Worcester, Massachusetts

  • Percent change in population (2017 to 2021): 10.4%
  • 2017 price-to-income ratio: 3.4
  • 2021 price-to-income ratio: 4.5
  • Percent change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 32.5%
This is a suburban neighborhood in Boise Idaho.

4. Boise, Idaho

  • Percent change in population (2017 to 2021): 4.8%
  • 2017 price-to-income ratio: 3.1
  • 2021 price-to-income ratio: 5.1
  • Percent change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 64.5%

Historical downtown area of Charleston, South Carolina, USA.

5. Charleston, South Carolina

  • Percent change in population (2017 to 2021): 12.7%
  • 2017 price-to-income ratio: 3.5
  • 2021 price-to-income ratio: 3.8
  • Percent change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 8.6%
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

6. Orlando, Florida

  • Percent change in population (2017 to 2021): 12.5%
  • 2017 price-to-income ratio: 3.2
  • 2021 price-to-income ratio: 3.5
  • Percent change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 9.4%

Cape Coral, Florida.

7. Cape Coral, Florida

  • Percent change in population (2017 to 2021): 11.1%
  • 2017 price-to-income ratio: 3.3
  • 2021 price-to-income ratio: 3.9
  • Percent change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 18.2%
Woman jogs with her dog at the Spokane River promenade in downtown Spokane Washington USA at sunrise.

8. Spokane, Washington

  • Percent change in population (2017 to 2021): 6.0%
  • 2017 price-to-income ratio: 2.9
  • 2021 price-to-income ratio: 4.3
  • Percent change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 48.3%

Palm Bay Florida

9. Palm Bay, Florida

  • Percent change in population (2017 to 2021): 10.1%
  • 2017 price-to-income ratio: 2.9
  • 2021 price-to-income ratio: 3.4
  • Percent change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 17.2%
Residential district with townhouses in downtown Buffalo New York USA on a sunny day.

10. Buffalo, New York

  • % change in population (2017 to 2021): 6.3%
  • 2017 price-to-income ratio: 2.0
  • 2021 price-to-income ratio: 2.8
  • % change in price-to-income ratio (2017 to 2021): 40.0%

All data is sourced from MarketWatch Guides and is accurate as of Nov. 14, 2023.

