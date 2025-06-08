10 Cities Where Social Security Benefits Are Highest: Should Retirees Move There?

Where should you live when you retire? It’s a highly nuanced question that will look different for everyone.

Most retirees live on a fixed income that relies, to some extent, on Social Security benefits. Some rely 100% on these benefits. Social Security benefits are calculated based on your earnings history, not where you live. That said, some cities offer supplemental benefits that can enhance Social Security earnings.

SmartAsset found the cities where people collect the highest Social Security checks, on average. Should you live in one of these places? Another nuanced question. To help you answer it — at least from a financial perspective — GOBankingRates found the cost of living, average home price and average rent price in each of these 10 cities.

10. Irvine, California

Average Social Security income: $29,031

$29,031 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 64.9% higher

64.9% higher Average home price: $1,615,157

$1,615,157 Average monthly rent price: $4,900

9. Bellevue, Washington

Average Social Security income: $29,715

$29,715 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 62% higher

62% higher Average home price: $1,585,848

$1,585,848 Average monthly rent price: $3,100

8. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Average Social Security income: $29,850

$29,850 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 4% higher

4% higher Average home price: $526,671

$526,671 Average monthly rent price: $2,250

7. Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Average Social Security income: $30,367

$30,367 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 28% higher

28% higher Average home price: $744,266

$744,266 Average monthly rent price: $3,000

6. Frisco, Texas

Average Social Security income: $30,393

$30,393 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: On par

On par Average home price: $698,323

$698,323 Average monthly rent price: $3,000

5. Centennial, Colorado

Average Social Security income: $30,570

$30,570 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 23% higher

23% higher Average home price: $677,267

$677,267 Average monthly rent price: $2,850

4. Naperville, Illinois

Average Social Security income: $30,921

$30,921 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 35% higher

35% higher Average home price: $599,182

$599,182 Average monthly rent price: $2,856

3. Cary, North Carolina

Average Social Security income: $31,147

$31,147 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 8% higher

8% higher Average home price: $643,612

$643,612 Average monthly rent price: $2,278

2. Carmel, Indiana

Average Social Security income: $31,736

$31,736 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 6% higher

6% higher Average home price: $556,963

$556,963 Average monthly rent price: $2,400

1. The Woodlands, Texas

Average Social Security income: $31,752

$31,752 Cost of living, as compared to the national average: On par

On par Average home price: $314,506

$314,506 Average monthly rent price: $2,750

Editor’s note: Home and rental price data was sourced from Zillow on June 5, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where Social Security Benefits Are Highest: Should Retirees Move There?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.