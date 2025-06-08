10 Cities Where Social Security Benefits Are Highest: Should Retirees Move There?

Where should you live when you retire? It’s a highly nuanced question that will look different for everyone.
Most retirees live on a fixed income that relies, to some extent, on Social Security benefits. Some rely 100% on these benefits. Social Security benefits are calculated based on your earnings history, not where you live. That said, some cities offer supplemental benefits that can enhance Social Security earnings.
SmartAsset found the cities where people collect the highest Social Security checks, on average. Should you live in one of these places? Another nuanced question. To help you answer it — at least from a financial perspective — GOBankingRates found the cost of living, average home price and average rent price in each of these 10 cities.
10. Irvine, California
- Average Social Security income: $29,031
- Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 64.9% higher
- Average home price: $1,615,157
- Average monthly rent price: $4,900
9. Bellevue, Washington
- Average Social Security income: $29,715
- Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 62% higher
- Average home price: $1,585,848
- Average monthly rent price: $3,100
8. Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Average Social Security income: $29,850
- Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 4% higher
- Average home price: $526,671
- Average monthly rent price: $2,250
7. Highlands Ranch, Colorado
- Average Social Security income: $30,367
- Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 28% higher
- Average home price: $744,266
- Average monthly rent price: $3,000
6. Frisco, Texas
- Average Social Security income: $30,393
- Cost of living, as compared to the national average: On par
- Average home price: $698,323
- Average monthly rent price: $3,000
5. Centennial, Colorado
- Average Social Security income: $30,570
- Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 23% higher
- Average home price: $677,267
- Average monthly rent price: $2,850
4. Naperville, Illinois
- Average Social Security income: $30,921
- Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 35% higher
- Average home price: $599,182
- Average monthly rent price: $2,856
3. Cary, North Carolina
- Average Social Security income: $31,147
- Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 8% higher
- Average home price: $643,612
- Average monthly rent price: $2,278
2. Carmel, Indiana
- Average Social Security income: $31,736
- Cost of living, as compared to the national average: 6% higher
- Average home price: $556,963
- Average monthly rent price: $2,400
1. The Woodlands, Texas
- Average Social Security income: $31,752
- Cost of living, as compared to the national average: On par
- Average home price: $314,506
- Average monthly rent price: $2,750
Editor’s note: Home and rental price data was sourced from Zillow on June 5, 2025.
