10 Cities Where Renting Is at Least $1,000 Cheaper Than Buying

March 14, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

In many major cities, it's now significantly cheaper to rent than to buy a starter home. Across the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, renting costs nearly $800 less per month than buying, the latest Realtor.com Rental Report found. That's a major increase from just one year ago, when the average difference was $174.

In the 10 cities with the largest monthly savings for renters, ranked by the percent difference between monthly mortgage payments and asking rents, the savings is over $1,000. Here's a look at the places where it's much cheaper to rent than buy.

Downtown Skyline of Austin, Texas in USA - Image.

1. Austin, Texas

  • Buy-rent difference (%): 121.3%
  • Buy-rent difference ($): $2,013
  • Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $1,659
  • Monthly starter home cost: $3,672

San Francisco, USA - May 10, 2016: San Francisco USA panoramic view of upper apartment buildings towards downtown on a sunny day.

2. San Francisco

  • Buy-rent difference (%): 97%
  • Buy-rent difference ($): $2,855
  • Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $2,943
  • Monthly starter home cost: $5,798
Seattle, Washington, USA downtown skyline at night with Mt.

3. Seattle

  • Buy-rent difference (%): 86.1%
  • Buy-rent difference ($): $1,772
  • Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $2,059
  • Monthly starter home cost: $3,831
Downtown San Jose skyline with palm trees at night.

4. San Jose, California

  • Buy-rent difference (%): 83%
  • Buy-rent difference ($): $2,621
  • Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $3,156
  • Monthly starter home cost: $5,777
San Diego skyline during the day

5. San Diego

  • Buy-rent difference (%): 77.2%
  • Buy-rent difference ($): $2,085
  • Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $2,702
  • Monthly starter home cost: $4,787
Los Angeles California Skyline Palm Trees

6. Los Angeles

  • Buy-rent difference (%): 74.9%
  • Buy-rent difference ($): $2,150
  • Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $2,870
  • Monthly starter home cost: $5,020
Sailboats on the Charles River with Boston's Back Bay skyline in the background.

7. Boston

  • Buy-rent difference (%): 73.1%
  • Buy-rent difference ($): $2,097
  • Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $2,868
  • Monthly starter home cost: $4,965
Unique aerial perspective of Fremont Bridge over the willamette river in the pearl district of downtown Portland Oregon on a perfect day.

8. Portland, Oregon

  • Buy-rent difference (%): 71.2%
  • Buy-rent difference ($): $1,246
  • Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $1,750
  • Monthly starter home cost: $2,996
Skyline of downtown Phoenix, Arizona.

9. Phoenix

  • Buy-rent difference (%): 70.1%
  • Buy-rent difference ($): $1,116
  • Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $1,592
  • Monthly starter home cost: $2,708
Downtown Sacramento skyline with the Sacramento River and the historic Delta King riverboat in the foreground and puffy white clouds and a deep blue sky in the background.

10. Sacramento, California

  • Buy-rent difference (%): 67.7%
  • Buy-rent difference ($): $1,241
  • Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $1,834
  • Monthly starter home cost: $3,075

All data is sourced from Realtor.com's December 2022 Rental Report and is accurate as of Jan. 26, 2023.

