10 Cities Where Renting Is at Least $1,000 Cheaper Than Buying

In many major cities, it's now significantly cheaper to rent than to buy a starter home. Across the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, renting costs nearly $800 less per month than buying, the latest Realtor.com Rental Report found. That's a major increase from just one year ago, when the average difference was $174.
Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Down?
Check Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
In the 10 cities with the largest monthly savings for renters, ranked by the percent difference between monthly mortgage payments and asking rents, the savings is over $1,000. Here's a look at the places where it's much cheaper to rent than buy.
And here are some tips for finding affordable rentals.
1. Austin, Texas
- Buy-rent difference (%): 121.3%
- Buy-rent difference ($): $2,013
- Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $1,659
- Monthly starter home cost: $3,672
Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?
2. San Francisco
- Buy-rent difference (%): 97%
- Buy-rent difference ($): $2,855
- Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $2,943
- Monthly starter home cost: $5,798
3. Seattle
- Buy-rent difference (%): 86.1%
- Buy-rent difference ($): $1,772
- Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $2,059
- Monthly starter home cost: $3,831
4. San Jose, California
- Buy-rent difference (%): 83%
- Buy-rent difference ($): $2,621
- Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $3,156
- Monthly starter home cost: $5,777
5. San Diego
- Buy-rent difference (%): 77.2%
- Buy-rent difference ($): $2,085
- Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $2,702
- Monthly starter home cost: $4,787
6. Los Angeles
- Buy-rent difference (%): 74.9%
- Buy-rent difference ($): $2,150
- Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $2,870
- Monthly starter home cost: $5,020
7. Boston
- Buy-rent difference (%): 73.1%
- Buy-rent difference ($): $2,097
- Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $2,868
- Monthly starter home cost: $4,965
8. Portland, Oregon
- Buy-rent difference (%): 71.2%
- Buy-rent difference ($): $1,246
- Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $1,750
- Monthly starter home cost: $2,996
9. Phoenix
- Buy-rent difference (%): 70.1%
- Buy-rent difference ($): $1,116
- Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $1,592
- Monthly starter home cost: $2,708
10. Sacramento, California
- Buy-rent difference (%): 67.7%
- Buy-rent difference ($): $1,241
- Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $1,834
- Monthly starter home cost: $3,075
All data is sourced from Realtor.com's December 2022 Rental Report and is accurate as of Jan. 26, 2023.
More From GOBankingRates
- 10 US Real Estate Markets To Avoid for Now
- Financial Insight in Your Inbox: Sign Up for GBR's Daily Newsletter
- Maximize your savings with these 3 expert tips
- Take Our Poll: How Do You File Your Taxes?
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where Renting Is at Least $1,000 Cheaper Than Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.