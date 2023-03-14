10 Cities Where Renting Is at Least $1,000 Cheaper Than Buying

In many major cities, it's now significantly cheaper to rent than to buy a starter home. Across the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, renting costs nearly $800 less per month than buying, the latest Realtor.com Rental Report found. That's a major increase from just one year ago, when the average difference was $174.

Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Down?

Check Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

In the 10 cities with the largest monthly savings for renters, ranked by the percent difference between monthly mortgage payments and asking rents, the savings is over $1,000. Here's a look at the places where it's much cheaper to rent than buy.

And here are some tips for finding affordable rentals.

1. Austin, Texas

Buy-rent difference (%): 121.3%

121.3% Buy-rent difference ($): $2,013

$2,013 Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $1,659

$1,659 Monthly starter home cost: $3,672

Take Our Poll: Are You Planning To Buy or Sell a House This Year?

2. San Francisco

Buy-rent difference (%): 97%

97% Buy-rent difference ($): $2,855

$2,855 Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $2,943

$2,943 Monthly starter home cost: $5,798

3. Seattle

Buy-rent difference (%): 86.1%

86.1% Buy-rent difference ($): $1,772

$1,772 Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $2,059

$2,059 Monthly starter home cost: $3,831

4. San Jose, California

Buy-rent difference (%): 83%

83% Buy-rent difference ($): $2,621

$2,621 Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $3,156

$3,156 Monthly starter home cost: $5,777

5. San Diego

Buy-rent difference (%): 77.2%

77.2% Buy-rent difference ($): $2,085

$2,085 Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $2,702

$2,702 Monthly starter home cost: $4,787

6. Los Angeles

Buy-rent difference (%): 74.9%

74.9% Buy-rent difference ($): $2,150

$2,150 Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $2,870

$2,870 Monthly starter home cost: $5,020

7. Boston

Buy-rent difference (%): 73.1%

73.1% Buy-rent difference ($): $2,097

$2,097 Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $2,868

$2,868 Monthly starter home cost: $4,965

8. Portland, Oregon

Buy-rent difference (%): 71.2%

71.2% Buy-rent difference ($): $1,246

$1,246 Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $1,750

$1,750 Monthly starter home cost: $2,996

9. Phoenix

Buy-rent difference (%): 70.1%

70.1% Buy-rent difference ($): $1,116

$1,116 Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $1,592

$1,592 Monthly starter home cost: $2,708

10. Sacramento, California

Buy-rent difference (%): 67.7%

67.7% Buy-rent difference ($): $1,241

$1,241 Overall median rent (0-2 bedrooms): $1,834

$1,834 Monthly starter home cost: $3,075

All data is sourced from Realtor.com's December 2022 Rental Report and is accurate as of Jan. 26, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where Renting Is at Least $1,000 Cheaper Than Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.