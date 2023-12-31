News & Insights

10 Cities Where Real Estate Investments Are Total Wastes of Money

December 31, 2023 — 08:00 am EST

Written by Jami Farkas for GOBankingRates

If you rent the property where you live, you undoubtedly have heard this from well-meaning friends and relatives: “You’re throwing your money away on rent. You really should buy a house!”

But should you? That depends on a variety of factors, starting with where you live.

A study by Today’s Homeowner looked at the cost of buying vs. renting in 97 major cities and found that renting is cheaper than buying in 46 of them – and the money you’d save by renting could be considerable.

For the study, Today’s Homeowner looked at the big picture of the cost of home ownership, including: the average sale price of homes from July 2022, using data from Redfin; property taxes, based on figures from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey; average maintenance costs, with estimates from Angi; interest rates, sourced by Freddie Mac; and the price of homeowners insurance premiums with figures from Quadrant Information Services.

When all 97 cities are considered, homeowners will spend an average of $1.30 million over 30 years, while renters will pay an average of $1.26 million.

Nowhere is the comparison between the costs of homeowners vs. renters more stunning than in California, home to seven of the 10 cities where it costs far more to buy than to rent.

real estate agent Delivering sample homes to customers, mortgage loan contracts.

Cities Where It Costs Much More To Own a Home Than To Rent

So what are the 10 cities where your investment in real estate could be considered a waste of money? Here they are.

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

  • Cost of Owning: $1,626,126
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,247,485
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$378,642

Bright and colorful image of residential area in Anaheim, Orange County, California.

Anaheim, California

  • Cost of Owning: $2,122,069
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,720,907
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$401,162
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Madison, Wisconsin

  • Cost of Owning: $1,188,399
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $768,155
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$420,184
ARLINGTON JUNE 10: Cyclists compete in the elite men’s race at the Armed Forces Cycling Classic on June 10, 2018 in Arlington, VA - Image.

Arlington, Virginia

  • Cost of Owning: $1,968,567
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,388,185
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$580,382

A view of downtown Long Beach in Southern California.

Long Beach, California

  • Cost of Owning: $2,029,029
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,416,371
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$612,657
the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

Los Angeles, California

  • Cost of Owning: $2,523,447
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,848,268
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$675,179
San Francisco skyline at sunset, California, USA.

San Francisco, California

  • Cost of Owning: $3,317,345
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,414,923
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$902,422

San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

San Jose, California

  • Cost of Owning: $3,420,113
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,229,374
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$1,190,738
Aerial view of a residential neighborhood on a sunny day, Fremont, east San Francisco bay area, California.

Fremont, California

  • Cost of Owning: $3,413,814
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,213,767
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$1,200,047
A hillside with many houses in Irvine in southern Orange County, California, with mountains in the background.

Irvine, California

  • Cost of Owning: $3,380,897
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,059,319
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$1,321,578

Shot of a couple taking a break from unpacking in their new home.

Cities Where It Costs Much Less To Own a Home Than To Rent

But where can you turn if you want to own your home, and pay less than rent? The Today’s Homeowner study identified these 10 cities.

St.

St. Petersburg, Florida

  • Cost of Owning: $1,121,868
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,411,382
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $289,514
Detroit Aerial view sunset.

Detroit, Michigan

  • Cost of Owning: $436,767
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $738,003
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $301,237

View of Cleveland Ohio over Lake Erie.

Cleveland, Ohio

  • Cost of Owning: $448,720
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $763,273
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $314,553
Drone angle view of downtown Tampa, Florida at dusk.

Tampa, Florida

  • Cost of Owning: $1,203,436
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,531,254
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $327,818
Jersey City, New Jersey, USA - September 14, 2018: Night view of Manhattan with Exchange Place - Image.

Jersey City, New Jersey

  • Cost of Owning: $1,853,594
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,193,182
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $339,588

New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York, New York

  • Cost of Owning: $2,093,789
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,483,133
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $389,344
Baltimore, Maryland, USA cityscape overlooking little italy and neighborhoods.

Baltimore, Maryland

  • Cost of Owning: $723,868
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,144,127
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $420,259
An aerial video of skyscrapers in Miami Florida Brickell, Downtown stock photo

Miami, Florida

  • Cost of Owning: $1,626,650
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,059,606
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $432,955

Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh largest city in Southern California, the fourteenth largest city in the state of California.

Chula Vista, California

  • Cost of Owning: $1,993,324
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,474,909
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $484,585
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Cost of Owning: $1,245,503
  • Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,917,871
  • Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $672,369

