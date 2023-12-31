10 Cities Where Real Estate Investments Are Total Wastes of Money

If you rent the property where you live, you undoubtedly have heard this from well-meaning friends and relatives: “You’re throwing your money away on rent. You really should buy a house!”

But should you? That depends on a variety of factors, starting with where you live.

A study by Today’s Homeowner looked at the cost of buying vs. renting in 97 major cities and found that renting is cheaper than buying in 46 of them – and the money you’d save by renting could be considerable.

For the study, Today’s Homeowner looked at the big picture of the cost of home ownership, including: the average sale price of homes from July 2022, using data from Redfin; property taxes, based on figures from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey; average maintenance costs, with estimates from Angi; interest rates, sourced by Freddie Mac; and the price of homeowners insurance premiums with figures from Quadrant Information Services.

When all 97 cities are considered, homeowners will spend an average of $1.30 million over 30 years, while renters will pay an average of $1.26 million.

Nowhere is the comparison between the costs of homeowners vs. renters more stunning than in California, home to seven of the 10 cities where it costs far more to buy than to rent.

Cities Where It Costs Much More To Own a Home Than To Rent

So what are the 10 cities where your investment in real estate could be considered a waste of money? Here they are.

Austin, Texas

Cost of Owning: $1,626,126

$1,626,126 Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,247,485

$1,247,485 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$378,642

Anaheim, California

Cost of Owning: $2,122,069

$2,122,069 Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,720,907

$1,720,907 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$401,162

Madison, Wisconsin

Cost of Owning: $1,188,399

$1,188,399 Cost of Rent (30 years): $768,155

$768,155 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$420,184

Arlington, Virginia

Cost of Owning: $1,968,567

$1,968,567 Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,388,185

$1,388,185 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$580,382

Long Beach, California

Cost of Owning: $2,029,029

$2,029,029 Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,416,371

$1,416,371 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$612,657

Los Angeles, California

Cost of Owning: $2,523,447

$2,523,447 Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,848,268

$1,848,268 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$675,179

San Francisco, California

Cost of Owning: $3,317,345

$3,317,345 Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,414,923

$2,414,923 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$902,422

San Jose, California

Cost of Owning: $3,420,113

$3,420,113 Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,229,374

$2,229,374 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$1,190,738

Fremont, California

Cost of Owning: $3,413,814

$3,413,814 Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,213,767

$2,213,767 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$1,200,047

Irvine, California

Cost of Owning: $3,380,897

$3,380,897 Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,059,319

$2,059,319 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: Minus-$1,321,578

Cities Where It Costs Much Less To Own a Home Than To Rent

But where can you turn if you want to own your home, and pay less than rent? The Today’s Homeowner study identified these 10 cities.

St. Petersburg, Florida

Cost of Owning: $1,121,868

$1,121,868 Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,411,382

$1,411,382 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $289,514

Detroit, Michigan

Cost of Owning: $436,767

$436,767 Cost of Rent (30 years): $738,003

$738,003 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $301,237

Cleveland, Ohio

Cost of Owning: $448,720

$448,720 Cost of Rent (30 years): $763,273

$763,273 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $314,553

Tampa, Florida

Cost of Owning: $1,203,436

$1,203,436 Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,531,254

$1,531,254 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $327,818

Jersey City, New Jersey

Cost of Owning: $1,853,594

$1,853,594 Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,193,182

$2,193,182 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $339,588

New York, New York

Cost of Owning: $2,093,789

$2,093,789 Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,483,133

$2,483,133 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $389,344

Baltimore, Maryland

Cost of Owning: $723,868

$723,868 Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,144,127

$1,144,127 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $420,259

Miami, Florida

Cost of Owning: $1,626,650

$1,626,650 Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,059,606

$2,059,606 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $432,955

Chula Vista, California

Cost of Owning: $1,993,324

$1,993,324 Cost of Rent (30 years): $2,474,909

$2,474,909 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $484,585

Nashville, Tennessee

Cost of Owning: $1,245,503

$1,245,503 Cost of Rent (30 years): $1,917,871

$1,917,871 Difference Between Paying Rent for 30 Years and Owning: $672,369

