10 Cities Where It’s Easiest for Renters To Take the Leap to Homeownership

June 17, 2025 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

According to the latest available U.S. Census Bureau data, 66% of Americans own their homes, which means roughly one-third of Americans are currently renting or have other living arrangements. For renters who aspire to be homeowners, clearing the financial hurdles can be tough, but they have a better chance of achieving this goal in certain U.S. cities compared to others.

To find the cities where it’s easiest for renters to become homeowners, Rocket Moving analyzed a number of factors including average home price, personal income, down payment size and mortgage approval rates.

Based on this analysis, these are the cities where it’s easiest for renters to achieve homeownership.

Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

Des Moines, Iowa

  • Average home price: $226,800
  • Median down payment: $26,500
  • 15-year mortgage rate: 4.84%
  • Mortgage approval rate: 68.7%

Aerial Shot of Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota at Sunset

Minneapolis

  • Average home price: $346,700
  • Median down payment: $38,500
  • 15-year mortgage rate: 5.00%
  • Mortgage approval rate: 65.8%

Indianapolis Indiana skyline at dusk

Indianapolis

  • Average home price: $245,500
  • Median down payment: $17,500
  • 15-year mortgage rate: 4.94%
  • Mortgage approval rate: 60.9%
West-Virginia-Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia

  • Average home price: $168,200
  • Median down payment: $6,600
  • 15-year mortgage rate: 5.00%
  • Mortgage approval rate: 54%
South Carolina Charleston downtown at sunset

Charleston, South Carolina

  • Average home price: $301,800
  • Median down payment: $24,400
  • 15-year mortgage rate: 4.99%
  • Mortgage approval rate: 53.4%

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

Fargo, North Dakota

  • Average home price: $268,600
  • Median down payment: $24,500
  • 15-year mortgage rate: 4.96%
  • Mortgage approval rate: 68.8%
Huntsville Alabama downtown

Huntsville, Alabama

  • Average home price: $228,300
  • Median down payment: $8,800
  • 15-year mortgage rate: 4.91%
  • Mortgage approval rate: 53.5%
Pittsburgh Pennsylvania skyline at dusk

Pittsburgh

  • Average home price: $271,900
  • Median down payment: $25,400
  • 15-year mortgage rate: 4.86%
  • Mortgage approval rate: 61.4%

Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • Average home price: $249,900
  • Median down payment: $23,200
  • 15-year mortgage rate: 4.86%
  • Mortgage approval rate: 61.3%
Skyline up close.

Kansas City, Missouri

  • Average home price: $252,400
  • Median down payment: $17,800
  • 15-year mortgage rate: 4.90%
  • Mortgage approval rate: 60%

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Rocket Moving and is accurate as of May 21, 2025.

