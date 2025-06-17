10 Cities Where It’s Easiest for Renters To Take the Leap to Homeownership

According to the latest available U.S. Census Bureau data, 66% of Americans own their homes, which means roughly one-third of Americans are currently renting or have other living arrangements. For renters who aspire to be homeowners, clearing the financial hurdles can be tough, but they have a better chance of achieving this goal in certain U.S. cities compared to others.

To find the cities where it’s easiest for renters to become homeowners, Rocket Moving analyzed a number of factors including average home price, personal income, down payment size and mortgage approval rates.

Based on this analysis, these are the cities where it’s easiest for renters to achieve homeownership.

Des Moines, Iowa

Average home price: $226,800

$226,800 Median down payment: $26,500

$26,500 15-year mortgage rate: 4.84%

4.84% Mortgage approval rate: 68.7%

Minneapolis

Average home price: $346,700

$346,700 Median down payment: $38,500

$38,500 15-year mortgage rate: 5.00%

5.00% Mortgage approval rate: 65.8%

Indianapolis

Average home price: $245,500

$245,500 Median down payment: $17,500

$17,500 15-year mortgage rate: 4.94%

4.94% Mortgage approval rate: 60.9%

Morgantown, West Virginia

Average home price: $168,200

$168,200 Median down payment: $6,600

$6,600 15-year mortgage rate: 5.00%

5.00% Mortgage approval rate: 54%

Charleston, South Carolina

Average home price: $301,800

$301,800 Median down payment: $24,400

$24,400 15-year mortgage rate: 4.99%

4.99% Mortgage approval rate: 53.4%

Fargo, North Dakota

Average home price: $268,600

$268,600 Median down payment: $24,500

$24,500 15-year mortgage rate: 4.96%

4.96% Mortgage approval rate: 68.8%

Huntsville, Alabama

Average home price: $228,300

$228,300 Median down payment: $8,800

$8,800 15-year mortgage rate: 4.91%

4.91% Mortgage approval rate: 53.5%

Pittsburgh

Average home price: $271,900

$271,900 Median down payment: $25,400

$25,400 15-year mortgage rate: 4.86%

4.86% Mortgage approval rate: 61.4%

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Average home price: $249,900

$249,900 Median down payment: $23,200

$23,200 15-year mortgage rate: 4.86%

4.86% Mortgage approval rate: 61.3%

Kansas City, Missouri

Average home price: $252,400

$252,400 Median down payment: $17,800

$17,800 15-year mortgage rate: 4.90%

4.90% Mortgage approval rate: 60%

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Rocket Moving and is accurate as of May 21, 2025.

