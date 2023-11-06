10 Cities Where It’s Cheaper To Rent Than Buy a Home in 2023

Conventional housing wisdom recommends buying a home as soon as possible to build equity. As home prices and mortgage rates continue to become more expensive and rents drop in certain markets, it may be cheaper to rent and put off homeownership a little while longer.

Where is it cheaper to rent than buy? Realtor.com made these calculations by using August 2023 median rental prices for studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes in the 50 largest metropolitan housing markets.

These median rental prices were weighted by the number of listings and compared to monthly buying costs for a median-priced home. Final calculations revealed 10 housing markets where renters can save the most money every month.

See whether you live in any of these 10 cities where it’s cheaper to rent than buy a home.

Austin, Texas

Median monthly home purchase cost: $3,946

Median monthly rent cost: $1,670

Median monthly home purchase premium: $2,276 (136%)

San Francisco

Median monthly home purchase cost: $5,859

Median monthly rent cost: $2,906

Median monthly home purchase premium: $2,953 (102%)

Columbus, Ohio

Median monthly home purchase cost: $2,458

Median monthly rent cost: $1,222

Median monthly home purchase premium: $1,236 (101%)

Sacramento, California

Median monthly home purchase cost: $3,779

Median monthly rent cost: $1,898

Median monthly home purchase premium: $1,881 (99%)

Los Angeles

Median monthly home purchase cost: $5,672

Median monthly rent cost: $2,892

Median monthly home purchase premium: $2,780 (96%)

San Jose, California

Median monthly home purchase cost: $6,581

Median monthly rent cost: $3,367

Median monthly home purchase premium: $3,214 (96%)

Portland, Oregon

Median monthly home purchase cost: $3,314

Median monthly rent cost: $1,709

Median monthly home purchase premium: $1,605 (94%)

Boston

Median monthly home purchase cost: $5,526

Median monthly rent cost: $2,851

Median monthly home purchase premium: $2,675 (94%)

Seattle

Median monthly home purchase cost: $4,156

Median monthly rent cost: $2,168

Median monthly home purchase premium: $1,988 (92%)

Phoenix

Median monthly home purchase cost: $3,015

Median monthly rent cost: $1,595

Median monthly home purchase premium: $1,420 (89%)

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where It's Cheaper To Rent Than Buy a Home in 2023

