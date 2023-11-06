10 Cities Where It’s Cheaper To Rent Than Buy a Home in 2023

Conventional housing wisdom recommends buying a home as soon as possible to build equity. As home prices and mortgage rates continue to become more expensive and rents drop in certain markets, it may be cheaper to rent and put off homeownership a little while longer.
Where is it cheaper to rent than buy? Realtor.com made these calculations by using August 2023 median rental prices for studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes in the 50 largest metropolitan housing markets.
Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida
Find Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
These median rental prices were weighted by the number of listings and compared to monthly buying costs for a median-priced home. Final calculations revealed 10 housing markets where renters can save the most money every month.
See whether you live in any of these 10 cities where it’s cheaper to rent than buy a home.
Austin, Texas
- Median monthly home purchase cost: $3,946
- Median monthly rent cost: $1,670
- Median monthly home purchase premium: $2,276 (136%)
I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes in Less Than a Year
Housing Market 2023: 40 Places Poised for a Housing Crisis
San Francisco
- Median monthly home purchase cost: $5,859
- Median monthly rent cost: $2,906
- Median monthly home purchase premium: $2,953 (102%)
Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes
Columbus, Ohio
- Median monthly home purchase cost: $2,458
- Median monthly rent cost: $1,222
- Median monthly home purchase premium: $1,236 (101%)
Sacramento, California
- Median monthly home purchase cost: $3,779
- Median monthly rent cost: $1,898
- Median monthly home purchase premium: $1,881 (99%)
I’m a Real Estate Agent: These Will Be the Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years
Los Angeles
- Median monthly home purchase cost: $5,672
- Median monthly rent cost: $2,892
- Median monthly home purchase premium: $2,780 (96%)
San Jose, California
- Median monthly home purchase cost: $6,581
- Median monthly rent cost: $3,367
- Median monthly home purchase premium: $3,214 (96%)
View: 15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US
Portland, Oregon
- Median monthly home purchase cost: $3,314
- Median monthly rent cost: $1,709
- Median monthly home purchase premium: $1,605 (94%)
Boston
- Median monthly home purchase cost: $5,526
- Median monthly rent cost: $2,851
- Median monthly home purchase premium: $2,675 (94%)
Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Europe? Check Out the Prices in These 8 Cities
Seattle
- Median monthly home purchase cost: $4,156
- Median monthly rent cost: $2,168
- Median monthly home purchase premium: $1,988 (92%)
Phoenix
- Median monthly home purchase cost: $3,015
- Median monthly rent cost: $1,595
- Median monthly home purchase premium: $1,420 (89%)
More From GOBankingRates
- 65 Splurges of the Filthy Rich
- How To Get Free Money: 13 Proven Ways
- 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- 10 Smartest Ways to Make Your Money Work for You, According to Experts
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where It’s Cheaper To Rent Than Buy a Home in 2023
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.