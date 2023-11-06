News & Insights

10 Cities Where It’s Cheaper To Rent Than Buy a Home in 2023

November 06, 2023 — 08:00 am EST

Conventional housing wisdom recommends buying a home as soon as possible to build equity. As home prices and mortgage rates continue to become more expensive and rents drop in certain markets, it may be cheaper to rent and put off homeownership a little while longer.

Where is it cheaper to rent than buy? Realtor.com made these calculations by using August 2023 median rental prices for studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes in the 50 largest metropolitan housing markets.

These median rental prices were weighted by the number of listings and compared to monthly buying costs for a median-priced home. Final calculations revealed 10 housing markets where renters can save the most money every month.

See whether you live in any of these 10 cities where it’s cheaper to rent than buy a home.

Austin, United States - May 3, 2014: People having fun on rowboats and boards in Lady Bird Lake on a nice day with the Austin skyline in the background.

Austin, Texas

  • Median monthly home purchase cost: $3,946
  • Median monthly rent cost: $1,670
  • Median monthly home purchase premium: $2,276 (136%)

Financial district of San Francisco at sunrise.

San Francisco

  • Median monthly home purchase cost: $5,859
  • Median monthly rent cost: $2,906
  • Median monthly home purchase premium: $2,953 (102%)

High Dynamic Range HDR Photo of Downtown Columbus Ohio.

Columbus, Ohio

  • Median monthly home purchase cost: $2,458
  • Median monthly rent cost: $1,222
  • Median monthly home purchase premium: $1,236 (101%)
Sacramento, California, USA - September 19, 2017: These two women are walking downtown Sacramento on J Street past historic bank and view with a variety of with many different styles, this downtown area is now being know as DOCO for Downtown Commons many new shops and a hotel and Sports arena and unique older structures in the area on this September day the weather was comfortable.

Sacramento, California

  • Median monthly home purchase cost: $3,779
  • Median monthly rent cost: $1,898
  • Median monthly home purchase premium: $1,881 (99%)

the skyline of los angeles during sunrise.

Los Angeles

  • Median monthly home purchase cost: $5,672
  • Median monthly rent cost: $2,892
  • Median monthly home purchase premium: $2,780 (96%)
San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

San Jose, California

  • Median monthly home purchase cost: $6,581
  • Median monthly rent cost: $3,367
  • Median monthly home purchase premium: $3,214 (96%)

Portland Oregon

Portland, Oregon

  • Median monthly home purchase cost: $3,314
  • Median monthly rent cost: $1,709
  • Median monthly home purchase premium: $1,605 (94%)
US route 1 traffic leading into downtown Boston, Massachusetts during rush hour.

Boston

  • Median monthly home purchase cost: $5,526
  • Median monthly rent cost: $2,851
  • Median monthly home purchase premium: $2,675 (94%)

Downtown Seattle Skyline USA Space Needle stock photo

Seattle

  • Median monthly home purchase cost: $4,156
  • Median monthly rent cost: $2,168
  • Median monthly home purchase premium: $1,988 (92%)
Cityscape skyline view of office buildings and apartment condominiums in downtown Phoenix Arizona USA.

Phoenix

  • Median monthly home purchase cost: $3,015
  • Median monthly rent cost: $1,595
  • Median monthly home purchase premium: $1,420 (89%)

