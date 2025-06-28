10 Cities Where Homes Are Expected To Rise in Value in the Second Half of 2025

Whether you’re looking to buy a home or sell one in the next six months, it’s important to know where home values are expected to rise. A city with increasing home values indicates economic growth and improved livability. It also can mean higher property taxes and, for buyers, being priced out.
In a new study, GOBankingRates looked at the 250 largest metro housing markets according to Zillow to find the 10 that are on track to see home values increase the most in the second half of 2025. Note, these anticipated increases are very modest — no more than 0.70% — but they matter, and they’re fast approaching.
10. Warner Robins, Georgia
- May 2025 home value: $245,746
- Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.40%
- August 2025 projected home value: $246,729
- 3-month change in home value (dollars): $983
9. Syracuse, New York
- May 2025 home value: $248,781
- Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.40%
- August 2025 projected home value: $249,776
- 3-month change in home value (dollars): $995
8. Duluth, Minnesota
- May 2025 home value: $253,239
- Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.40%
- August 2025 projected home value: $254,252
- 3-month change in home value (dollars): $1,013
7. El Centro, California
- May 2025 home value: $365,428
- Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.40%
- August 2025 projected home value: $366,890
- 3-month change in home value (dollars): $1,462
6. Yuma, Arizona
- May 2025 home value: $277,595
- Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.50%
- August 2025 projected home value: $278,983
- 3-month change in home value (dollars): $1,388
5. Appleton, Wisconsin
- May 2025 home value: $336,330
- Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.50%
- August 2025 projected home value: $338,012
- 3-month change in home value (dollars): $1,682
4. Utica, New York
- May 2025 home value: $214,760
- Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.60%
- August 2025 projected home value: $216,048
- 3-month change in home value (dollars): $1,289
3. Buffalo, New York
- May 2025 home value: $276,444
- Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.60%
- August 2025 projected home value: $278,103
- 3-month change in home value (dollars): $1,659
2. Atlantic City, New Jersey
- May 2025 home value: $375,100
- Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.60%
- August 2025 projected home value: $377,350
- 3-month change in home value (dollars): $2,251
1. Rochester, New York
- May 2025 home value: $270,653
- Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.70%
- August 2025 projected home value: $272,548
- 3-month change in home value (dollars): $1,895
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 250 largest metro housing markets according to Zillow. From there, GOBankingRates found the May 2025 home value for each metro and the three-month forecasted change in home value all sourced from Zillow’s May 2025 data. The metros were ranked in terms of projected three-month home value percent change. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 17, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where Homes Are Expected To Rise in Value in the Second Half of 2025
