10 Cities Where Homes Are Expected To Rise in Value in the Second Half of 2025

Whether you’re looking to buy a home or sell one in the next six months, it’s important to know where home values are expected to rise. A city with increasing home values indicates economic growth and improved livability. It also can mean higher property taxes and, for buyers, being priced out.

Be Aware: 5 Types of Homes Expected To Plummet in Value by the End of 2025

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

In a new study, GOBankingRates looked at the 250 largest metro housing markets according to Zillow to find the 10 that are on track to see home values increase the most in the second half of 2025. Note, these anticipated increases are very modest — no more than 0.70% — but they matter, and they’re fast approaching.

10. Warner Robins, Georgia

May 2025 home value: $245,746

$245,746 Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.40%

0.40% August 2025 projected home value: $246,729

$246,729 3-month change in home value (dollars): $983

Explore More: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

9. Syracuse, New York

May 2025 home value: $248,781

$248,781 Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.40%

0.40% August 2025 projected home value: $249,776

$249,776 3-month change in home value (dollars): $995

8. Duluth, Minnesota

May 2025 home value: $253,239

$253,239 Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.40%

0.40% August 2025 projected home value: $254,252

$254,252 3-month change in home value (dollars): $1,013

7. El Centro, California

May 2025 home value: $365,428

$365,428 Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.40%

0.40% August 2025 projected home value: $366,890

$366,890 3-month change in home value (dollars): $1,462

6. Yuma, Arizona

May 2025 home value: $277,595

$277,595 Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.50%

0.50% August 2025 projected home value: $278,983

$278,983 3-month change in home value (dollars): $1,388

5. Appleton, Wisconsin

May 2025 home value: $336,330

$336,330 Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.50%

0.50% August 2025 projected home value: $338,012

$338,012 3-month change in home value (dollars): $1,682

4. Utica, New York

May 2025 home value: $214,760

$214,760 Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.60%

0.60% August 2025 projected home value: $216,048

$216,048 3-month change in home value (dollars): $1,289

3. Buffalo, New York

May 2025 home value: $276,444

$276,444 Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.60%

0.60% August 2025 projected home value: $278,103

$278,103 3-month change in home value (dollars): $1,659

2. Atlantic City, New Jersey

May 2025 home value: $375,100

$375,100 Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.60%

0.60% August 2025 projected home value: $377,350

$377,350 3-month change in home value (dollars): $2,251

1. Rochester, New York

May 2025 home value: $270,653

$270,653 Projected 3-month home value change (percentage): 0.70%

0.70% August 2025 projected home value: $272,548

$272,548 3-month change in home value (dollars): $1,895

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 250 largest metro housing markets according to Zillow. From there, GOBankingRates found the May 2025 home value for each metro and the three-month forecasted change in home value all sourced from Zillow’s May 2025 data. The metros were ranked in terms of projected three-month home value percent change. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 17, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where Homes Are Expected To Rise in Value in the Second Half of 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.