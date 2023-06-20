News & Insights

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Can Find the Best Deals This Summer

June 20, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Annual home list prices have dropped for the first time in years, according to a new Realtor.com report. And while the dips in price have been relatively small, drops have been more dramatic in some places than others. The Realtor.com report found that the biggest drops are occurring in areas where home prices soared amid the pandemic, such as the West and the South.

To identify the places with the best deals this summer, Realtor.com looked at the median price per square foot in the 100 largest metropolitan areas in May 2023 versus May 2022. Here are the 10 cities where prices have dropped the most that offer the best deals for prospective buyers.

Chicago Illinois at sunset with Cloud Gate bean art work

10. Chicago

  • Median listing price: $376,000
  • Median listing price per square foot: $205
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -1.1%

Downtown Sacramento skyline with the Sacramento River and the historic Delta King riverboat in the foreground and puffy white clouds and a deep blue sky in the background.

9. Sacramento, California

  • Median listing price: $662,875
  • Median listing price per square foot: $340
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -3.4%

Downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

8. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • Median listing price: $345,899
  • Median listing price per square foot: $148
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -3.6%
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA city skyline.

7. Pittsburgh

  • Median listing price: $238,250
  • Median listing price per square foot: $152
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -3.9%
Salt Lake City Aerial View stock photo

6. Salt Lake City

  • Median listing price: $635,000
  • Median listing price per square foot: $247
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -4.0%

Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, FL #1 Beach in the USA.

5. Sarasota, Florida

  • Median listing price: $549,900
  • Median listing price per square foot: $305
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -4.7%
Skyline of downtown Phoenix, Arizona.

4. Phoenix

  • Median listing price: $529,450
  • Median listing price per square foot: $274
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -5.6%
Myrtle Beach waterfront.

3. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

  • Median listing price: $366,075
  • Median listing price per square foot: $225
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -7.3%

Austin Texas USA sunrise skyline cityscape over Town Lake or Lady Bird Lake with amazing reflection.

2. Austin, Texas

  • Median listing price: $583,751
  • Median listing price per square foot: $276
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -7.7%
Downtown Boise Idaho.

1. Boise, Idaho

  • Median listing price: $609,875
  • Median listing price per square foot: $282
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -7.8%

All data is sourced from Realtor.com and is accurate as of June 12, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where Homebuyers Can Find the Best Deals This Summer

