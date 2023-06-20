10 Cities Where Homebuyers Can Find the Best Deals This Summer

Annual home list prices have dropped for the first time in years, according to a new Realtor.com report. And while the dips in price have been relatively small, drops have been more dramatic in some places than others. The Realtor.com report found that the biggest drops are occurring in areas where home prices soared amid the pandemic, such as the West and the South.

To identify the places with the best deals this summer, Realtor.com looked at the median price per square foot in the 100 largest metropolitan areas in May 2023 versus May 2022. Here are the 10 cities where prices have dropped the most that offer the best deals for prospective buyers.

10. Chicago

Median listing price: $376,000

$376,000 Median listing price per square foot: $205

$205 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -1.1%

9. Sacramento, California

Median listing price: $662,875

$662,875 Median listing price per square foot: $340

$340 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -3.4%

8. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Median listing price: $345,899

$345,899 Median listing price per square foot: $148

$148 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -3.6%

7. Pittsburgh

Median listing price: $238,250

$238,250 Median listing price per square foot: $152

$152 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -3.9%

6. Salt Lake City

Median listing price: $635,000

$635,000 Median listing price per square foot: $247

$247 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -4.0%

5. Sarasota, Florida

Median listing price: $549,900

$549,900 Median listing price per square foot: $305

$305 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -4.7%

4. Phoenix

Median listing price: $529,450

$529,450 Median listing price per square foot: $274

$274 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -5.6%

3. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Median listing price: $366,075

$366,075 Median listing price per square foot: $225

$225 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -7.3%

2. Austin, Texas

Median listing price: $583,751

$583,751 Median listing price per square foot: $276

$276 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -7.7%

1. Boise, Idaho

Median listing price: $609,875

$609,875 Median listing price per square foot: $282

$282 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -7.8%

All data is sourced from Realtor.com and is accurate as of June 12, 2023.

