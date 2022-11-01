10 Cities Where Home Prices Have Skyrocketed the Most Over the Past 10 Years

Personal Finance

Although the real estate market is finally cooling down, home prices around the country are still significantly higher than they were a decade ago. But some cities have seen higher rates of home price increases than others.

Point2 analyzed the median home prices in 187 U.S. metro areas in 2011 and 2021, and identified the cities where prices have skyrocketed the most. Here are the 10 cities with the largest price increases over the past decade. Beautiful nature preserve in Port Saint Lucie Florida.

10. Port St. Lucie, Florida

  • Median home price in 2011: $108,200
  • Median home price in 2021: $332,000
  • Percent increase: 206.8%
Aerial view of Las Vegas strip at sunrise on July 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

9. Las Vegas

  • Median home price in 2011: $124,700
  • Median home price in 2021: $397,000
  • Percent increase: 218.3%

8. Atlanta

  • Median home price in 2011: $98,600
  • Median home price in 2021: $317,200
  • Percent increase: 221.7%
Punta Gorda, Florida - Image.

7. Punta Gorda, Florida

  • Median home price in 2011: $97,500
  • Median home price in 2021: $315,000
  • Percent increase: 223.1%
Reno, Nevada skyline at dawn with colorful lights

6. Reno, Nevada

  • Median home price in 2011: $158,000
  • Median home price in 2021: $531,800
  • Percent increase: 236.6%
beach park in Cape Coral FL.

5. Cape Coral, Florida

  • Median home price in 2011: $102,900
  • Median home price in 2021: $360,000
  • Percent increase: 249.9%
Skyline of downtown Phoenix, Arizona.

4. Phoenix

  • Median home price in 2011: $115,500
  • Median home price in 2021: $415,400
  • Percent increase: 259.7%
Naples, USA - April 30, 2018: Bayfront condos, condominiums colorful, multicolored, multi-colored buildings with fountain, water, palm trees, blue sky in residential community.

3. Naples, Florida

  • Median home price in 2011: $175,000
  • Median home price in 2021: $645,000
  • Percent increase: 268.6%
Center of Boise Idaho as seen from above at night.

2. Boise, Idaho

  • Median home price in 2011: $115,400
  • Median home price in 2021: $468,600
  • Percent increase: 306.1%
Detroit Michigan skyline

1. Detroit

  • Median home price in 2011: $53,800
  • Median home price in 2021: $245,700
  • Percent increase: 356.7%

All data is sourced from Point2.

