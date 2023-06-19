10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023

After a few years of unprecedented price hikes, buyers searching for a home will be thrilled to hear home prices are, indeed, falling across specific cities nationwide.

Explore: 15 Cities Where Houses Are Best Bargains Right Now

Find Out: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

To determine which cities are experiencing a drop in housing prices, Realtor.com looked at the median price per square foot in the 100 largest metropolitan areas. The median prices in May 2023 were then compared with May 2022 with price per square foot used as the most reliable metric for tracking home price movement.

Here are the 10 cities where home prices are falling the most in 2023.

10. Chicago

Median listing price: $376,000

$376,000 Median listing price per square foot: $205

$205 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -1.1%

Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Down?

Discover: 10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

9. Sacramento, California

Median listing price: $662,875

$662,875 Median listing price per square foot: $340

$340 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -3.4%

Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead

8. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Median listing price: $345,899

$345,899 Median listing price per square foot: $148

$148 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -3.6%

7. Pittsburgh

Median listing price: $238,250

$238,250 Median listing price per square foot: $152

$152 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -3.9%

6. Salt Lake City

Median listing price: $635,000

$635,000 Median listing price per square foot: $247

$247 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -4.0%

Read More: 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret

5. Sarasota, Florida

Median listing price: $549,900

$549,900 Median listing price per square foot: $305

$305 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -4.7%

4. Phoenix

Median listing price: $529,450

$529,450 Median listing price per square foot: $274

$274 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -5.6%

3. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Median listing price: $366,075

$366,075 Median listing price per square foot: $225

$225 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -7.3%

Real Estate Transfer: Baby Boomers Secure Generational Wealth by Transferring Property to Children

2. Austin, Texas

Median listing price: $583,751

$583,751 Median listing price per square foot: $276

$276 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -7.7%

1. Boise, Idaho

Median listing price: $609,875

$609,875 Median listing price per square foot: $282

$282 Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -7.8%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.