10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023

June 19, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

After a few years of unprecedented price hikes, buyers searching for a home will be thrilled to hear home prices are, indeed, falling across specific cities nationwide. 

To determine which cities are experiencing a drop in housing prices, Realtor.com looked at the median price per square foot in the 100 largest metropolitan areas. The median prices in May 2023 were then compared with May 2022 with price per square foot used as the most reliable metric for tracking home price movement.

Here are the 10 cities where home prices are falling the most in 2023.

Chicago Cityscape from Chicago River Waterfront at Dusk.

10. Chicago

  • Median listing price: $376,000
  • Median listing price per square foot: $205
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -1.1%

Downtown Sacramento.

9. Sacramento, California

  • Median listing price: $662,875
  • Median listing price per square foot: $340
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -3.4%

Downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

8. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • Median listing price: $345,899
  • Median listing price per square foot: $148
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -3.6%
Pittsburgh Pennsylvania skyline at dusk

7. Pittsburgh

  • Median listing price: $238,250
  • Median listing price per square foot: $152
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -3.9%
Salt lake City downtown and snow capped mountain.

6. Salt Lake City

  • Median listing price: $635,000
  • Median listing price per square foot: $247
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -4.0%

Sarasota Florida

5. Sarasota, Florida

  • Median listing price: $549,900
  • Median listing price per square foot: $305
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -4.7%
Cityscape skyline view of office buildings and apartment condominiums in downtown Phoenix Arizona USA.

4. Phoenix

  • Median listing price: $529,450
  • Median listing price per square foot: $274
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -5.6%
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, USA city skyline.

3. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

  • Median listing price: $366,075
  • Median listing price per square foot: $225
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -7.3%

Austin, United States - May 3, 2014: People having fun on rowboats and boards in Lady Bird Lake on a nice day with the Austin skyline in the background.

2. Austin, Texas

  • Median listing price: $583,751
  • Median listing price per square foot: $276
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -7.7%
Boise Idaho

1. Boise, Idaho

  • Median listing price: $609,875
  • Median listing price per square foot: $282
  • Change in year-over-year price per square foot: -7.8%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Falling Most in 2023

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

